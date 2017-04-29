PPO sunset concert at Makiling

BRING picnic baskets and enjoy the sunset at the mountaintop venue as the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, serenades the public with classical strains from beloved operas on Saturda, 5 p.m. at the Tanghalang Maria Makiling of the National Arts Center in Los Baños, Laguna. The event, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc., is free to the public.

Entitled PPO Sunsets at Makiling, the program includes overtures, arias and ensemble pieces from well-known operas including Verdi’s La Traviata, Bizet’s Carmen, and De Leon’s Noli Me Tangere, among others. The concert’s Music Director and Vocal Coach is international Filipino Baritone Andrew Fernando.

PPO Sunsets at Makiling is one of the CCP’s flagship outreach programs in the arts that bring the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) to audiences in Los Baños and other cities and towns outside Laguna for a rare experience of live orchestral music. Set in the beautiful backdrop of sunset in the mountains, the concert features light popular works written by the great Classical Music Masters. This year, the PPO will be joined by young talented opera singers in a performance of excerpts from well-loved operas.

Conducted by PPO Associate Conductor Herminigildo Ranera, the well-attended annual concert brings opera closer to its audience as it features up and coming opera singers including soprano Nerissa De Juan, mezzo soprano Ma. Krissan Manikan, tenor Lorenz Lapresca, and baritones Belford Mabunga and Joseleo Logdat.

The Tanghalang Maria Makiling is a National Arts Center structure that can accommodate up to a thousand audiences complete with state of the art lights and sound system suitable for low, medium and large scale productions and performances.

Established in 1976 as a haven for young and aspiring artists, the National Arts Center is tucked away in mythical Mt. Makiling, Laguna. Its various buildings and facilities are scattered over 13.5 hectares of the Makiling Forest Reservation and also houses the Philippine High School for the Arts, a government-run secondary educational institution for gifted young artists. The NAC’s unique location offers a perfect vacation hideaway and its laid-back and contemplative atmosphere sets the mood to relax, unwind and recharge one’s energies.

Jeepneys to the National Arts Center will be available at the Baker Hall of the University of the Philippines Los Baños from 2 p.m. onwards. The event is free to the public.