PPP processes orientation conducted for PCSO heads, GSD personnel

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 6957, as amended by RA No. 7712 also known as the Philippines Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan approved the proceedings of the PCSO Corporate Center.
To provide uniform understanding on the processes and guidelines in undertaking a project under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme of BOT, an “Orientation-Training on PPP Concepts and Processes” was conducted on August 24 and 25 at the Kudyapi Room of Legend Villas in Mandaluyong City.
Photo shows participants from PCSO and facilitators from the private sector led by (standing, center) PCSO Project Management Team Leader Ferdinand Fevidal with (sitting from left) Lea Odulio, Project Development Service John head Dominic Zafe, Project Monitoring Division head Harold Duane Fajardo, Capacity Building and Knowledge Management Service head Francisca Concordia, Legal Officer Atty. Jeremy Ryan Chua, Justine Padiernos and Legal Department manager Atty. Annaliza Inciong and (standing) representatives from General Services Department.LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTO BY ARNOLD RAMOS
