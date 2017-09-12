PPP processes orientation conducted for PCSO heads, GSD personnel

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 6957, as amended by RA No. 7712 also known as the Philippines Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan approved the proceedings of the PCSO Corporate Center.

To provide uniform understanding on the processes and guidelines in undertaking a project under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme of BOT, an “Orientation-Training on PPP Concepts and Processes” was conducted on August 24 and 25 at the Kudyapi Room of Legend Villas in Mandaluyong City.