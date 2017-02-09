PPS kicks off 3-day teachers confab, clinic

The Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala holds a three-day Tennis Teachers/Coaches Conference and free clinic starting today at the Nazareth Tennis Club in Cagayan de Oro City.

The PPS-PEPP, the country’s longest running age-group circuit, has linked up with the Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia (MCTA) and the National Tennis Coaches Association of the Philippines (NTCAP) to stage the Mindanao-wide program aimed up providing a high quality experience to every coaches and athletes alike.

MCTA coach Patricia “Matet” Concon-Puzon will conduct the Teachers Conference and the free tennis clinic for grassroots and advance under the Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association (ATPCA).

Concon-Puzon, a former mainstay of the Philippine team, is a member of the Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association with a Master Pro Level 3 title. She is also a client service officer at Villawood Immigration Detention Center in New South Wales who’s also into golf and martial arts.

Also joining the event, designed to help the community and the youth aspiring to become the best coach/athlete through minimal if not at no cost for training, coaching and home base studies, is ITF Level 3 coach Roland Kraut along with guests from Luzon, Visayas and all over Mindanao.

“We thank the MCTA and NTCAP for jointly putting up this worthwhile project where players with potentials, along with Filipino coaches, can be tapped for training in Australia,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The head of the country’s leading pawnshop and remittance center also hinted at putting up similar clinics in Luzon and Visayas in their continuing commitment to help develop and promote the sport and at the same time discover future members of the national team.

For details call 09154046464.