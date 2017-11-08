PPS kicks off 4-leg north swing in Baguio

The Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional age-group tennis circuit goes up north beginning today with the Baguio Tennis Club hosting the first of four legs of the North Luzon swing at Burnham Park.

Denise Bernardo and Anna Demyer banner the PPS-PEPP Baguio leg field in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions while Angeline Atos and Adriana Cabahug gain the top two seeding in the 14-U class and Marielle Jarata and Dynna Visaya looming as the players to beat in the 12-U side of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by local backer Erge Consultants.

Dale Cuevas, Zirach Mina, Joshua de Guzman and Raymond Cabuco topbill the boys’ premier 18-U cast while Richard Bautista, Charles Torres along with Cuevas and Cabuco headlining the 16-U division of the four-day event put up by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

“We want to provide the other junior players up north the venue to showcase their wares and vie for ranking points. We believe a lot of talents are waiting to be tapped and we invite the other youths in the region to join the circuit,” said Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro.

Agoo, La Union will host the next stop on Don Mariano Marcos courts on November 16 to 20 before action shifts to Pangasinan on November 23 to 26 at the Urdaneta Tennis Club, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director and organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 09154046464.

The TLH Sports and Wellness Center in Valenzuela, Bulacan will

Stage the fourth North Luzon leg on November 30 to December 4.

JT Bernardo, Justin Erpelo, Markus Macaraeg and Zandre Mina gear up for the boys’ 12-U crown while Marielle Jarata, Prince Lim, Roque Lim and Mina are tipped to slug it out for the 10-U crown of the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines, including PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.