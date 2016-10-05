PPS Tagum netfest draws huge field

Over 250 entries set out for the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional tennis tournament Tagum leg beginning today with organizers tapping two venues at the Tagum Tennis Club and Davao del Norte Sports Complex to accommodate the huge field.

Davao’s Danna Abad, coming off a win and a runner-up finish in last week’s stop of the nationwide circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger in Digos, Davao del Sur, banners the field in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions with Nicole Bautista, Jazzelle Madis and Winona Cabardo out to foil her bid.

Tenielle Madis likewise tries to extend her domination of the 10-unisex section with the rising star from Mlang also vying in the girls’ 12-U class along with Jilian Manangking, Poula Taketomi, Jonamil Prado and Jasmen Kadalum.

“The tremendous response by the youth of Tagum and nearby provinces only inspires us to put up more and more tournaments, especially in the far-flung areas where there is a wide base of young players,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Manangking, meanwhile, gains the top seeding in the 14-U category of the event held in partnership with the Province of Davao del Norte, which also includes Jessica Mae Carcueva, Joanne Gornes and Prado.

Keen competition is also seen in the boys’ side with Lordrenz Pacheco, Arnel Retonio, Earljan Casal, Lord Badal, Adrian Garsota, Lawrence Colina, Raphael Raganit and Alexis Bucao tipped to clash for the 18-U crown.

“We guarantee another successful staging of the event even with this big number of entries,” said Col. Danny Alinas, president of Tagum City Tennis Club.

Jorez Pantujan, Casal, Retonio and Joerome Lacanaria take the top four seedings in the boys’ 16-U side while Davao’s John David Velez, also coming off a series of victories in recent legs, headlines the 14-U field along with Casal, Herald Aton, Joross Manangking, Cedrick Pamplona and Kurt Haro.

Reyman Saldivar Jr., Pamplona, Aton and Manangking, meanwhile, are the players to beat in the 12-U division of the event sanctioned by Philta and backed by Asiatraders Corp., exclusively distributor of Slazenger, the official ball.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Dangcagan, Bukidnon on October 13 to 16. Listup is ongoing. For details contact 09154046464.