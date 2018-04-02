Practice what you preach

WHAT a puzzling coincidence that this year Catholics are renewing their baptismal vows on Easter Sunday that falls on April Fool’s Day! Ash Wednesday, which ushers in Lent, fell on Valentine’s Day.

April Fool’s Day, of course, is known as a day for playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes. Lent is a season of 40 days from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday when Catholics are encouraged to observe fasting and abstinence in preparation for Easter Sunday.

Part of the Easter ritual in Catholic churches is the renewal of baptismal vows at mass as a reminder of the promises at baptism to reject Satan and all his works and, at the same time, to profess belief in God.

While Easter Sunday fell on April Fool’s Day, it should not be taken to mean that President Duterte’s message of humility and forgiveness is just one big joke.

“Let us make this occasion more meaningful by offering aid to others, especially to those in need,” said Duterte, who turned 73 on Holy Wednesday.

“As we remember Christ’s triumph over death, may we nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts as these will free us from the shackles of hatred and greed. For it is only by being selfless that we can truly say we are worthy of God’s love,” he added.

Perhaps the President’s speech writer, or whoever composed his Easter Message, was not aware of his statement a few days ago that he wanted his grandson Omar Vincent of become mayor of Davao City someday.

Omar Vincent is the 24-year-old eldest son of former vice mayor Paolo Duterte. His mother has Muslim ancestry.

Paolo resigned on Christmas Day last year after a public spat with his daughter Isabelle over her controversial debut pictorial at Malacañang Palace. Paolo was also implicated in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu at the Port of Manila despite the government’s war on drugs, the flagship program of the President.

Reports said President’s daughter Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is being eyed to run for a seat in the Senate in the mid-term elections next year.

The President observed humility by spending his 73rd birthday at home with his grandchildren. He wants Filipinos to be humble as well. Just don’t mind if his granddaughter Isabelle marked her 18th birthday extravagantly last January at the Peninsula Hotel.

He wants Filipinos to be forgiving, and just close our eyes to the excesses by some members of his family, the incompetence of many of his men in the Cabinet and other important positions in the government, and his undiplomatic manner of speaking.

At the start of Holy Week on Palm Sunday, the President’s office released a message that calls for reflection and unity “to build a truly equitable and inclusive nation where everyone can enjoy a decent and comfortable life.”

“As we reflect on the Catholic values and embody selflessness, compassion and love instilled in us through the years, let us remember to always help and uplift the downtrodden because it is only through charitable actions that we can make God’s presence visible among us,” the message continued.

This was addressed not only to the “dilawans” but also to the Duterte die-hards.

President Duterte’s speechwriters and publicity handlers could better serve him and make him sound credible even by a bit to critics and non-believers if they would compose messages that suit his personality and character, not the standard messages that don’t match his words anddeeds.

By tailoring the President’s speeches and statements to his character, and not how they wanted to portray him, then people would not think of him as the subject of the homily of Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle who warned against arrogant “kings” who resort to violence in asserting leadership over the weak.

“Sa mundo natin namamayagpag ang mga haring puno ng kayabangan, kapos sa kapakumbabaan. Sa panahon natin ngayon, kay dami-raming sumusunod sa mga hari na ang ginagamit ay dahas, armas, pananakot – kapos na kapos sa pag-unawa at pakikiisa sa mga mahihina,” Tagle said in his homily at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, March 25.

While the Catholic prelate did not name specific modern-day “kings” who espouse violence, his warning came as Duterte’s critics accuse him of condoning killings to boost his anti-drug campaign.

In the spirit of Easter, even if it falls on April Fool’s Day, the President may have had time to reflect on what he had promised to do when he was campaigning and deliver positive results the soonest time possible.