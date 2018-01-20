Pradera Verde beats Alabang in TJGL Team Challenge

Pradera Verde romped away with the 2018 The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) Team Challenge crown after beating Alabang Golf & Country Club last January 14 at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.

The Pampanga-based team finished with 23-over par against Alabang’s 24-over after three rounds.

Sean Granada, Miko Granada, Stevie Umali and Mikaela Dela Paz led the charge for Pradera against Alabang’s Emilio Hernandez, Rocco Pineda, Santino Pineda, and Jet Hernandez.

Manila Southwoods, led by Scott Ng, Reese Ng, Andrew Chua and Annika Chua finished third with 28-over.

Orchard Golf finished fourth, Pradera Verde 2 fifth while Wack Wack and Sta. Elena finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Masaichi Otake topped the individual 15-18 years boys division with 15-over. Josh Jorge (17+) and Joaquin Gomez (21+) finished second and third, respectively.

Sean Granada had an 8+ beating Santino Pineda’s 21+ in the boys 13-14 category.

Miko Granada bested Jaime Alabastro by 15 strokes, 13-28, to claim the top honors in the 11-12 boys category. Andrew Chua finished third with 33-over.

The other champions were Bhuvas Nagpal (18+, boys 9-10), Emilio Hernandez (3+, boys 7-8), Jacob Gomez (49+, six-under), Angelie Chua (21+, six-under), Stevie Umali (12+, girls 7-8), Gabie Rosca (18+, girls 9-10), Theresa Dela Paz (33+, girls 11-12) and Annika Chua (34+, girls 13-14).

TJGL tournaments are sanctioned by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines as part of its grassroots development program.