Pradera, Wack-Wack shine in PAL-JGFP junior meet

Host Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club and Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club bested their competitors during the 2018 PAL-JGFP Junior Golf Interclub Championship held last April 13 to 16 at the Pradera Verde Golf Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

Pradera captured the overall Club Championship by winning the centerpiece Division I (13-18 years old) and Division II (9-12 years old) while Wack-Wack ruled Division III (8 years old and below).

The Pradera team occupied five of the nine podium places in three divisions as well as winning eight of the twelve individual age division titles.

Pradera Verde’s first team, composed of Jolo Magcalayo, Harmie Constantino, Annyka Cayabyab and Sean Ramos, punched in 467 points beating the ICTSI-The Country Club Team of Laia Barro, Sofia Chabon, Maffy Singson and Sam Dizon who scored 438 points. Pradera II, made up of Tae Won Ha, Nicole Abelar, Sean Granada and Kayla Nocum finished third with 437 points.

Division II was disputed by two Pradera teams. Zach Castro, Monique Arroyo, Rianne Malixi and Miko Granada of Pradera I prevailed over Zeus Sara, Theresa Dela Paz, Dylan Castillo and Gabie Rosca of Pradera II, 450 to 392. Wack-Wack’s Sean Young, Edison Tabalin, Armand Copok and Celine Abalos finished third with 382.

Wack-Wack played spoiler as they denied the hosts of a sweep by winning Division III. Wack-Wack’s Mark Nadales, Nicole Gan, Casie Arbatin, and Geoff Tan beat Pradera I’s Mikaela Dela Paz, Enzo Cham, Jacob Taruc and Angela Chua, 238 to 220 points. Pradera II, made up of Dustin Recto, Simon Encarnacion and Jacob Gomez finished third with 142 points.

The tournament attracted more than 150 junior players across the Philippines and a 15-man contingent from the Marianas (Guam and Saipan) who played their second straight PAL-JGFP interclub championship.

Other competing teams were host Pradera, Wack-Wack, Southwoods Orchard, Malarayat, Del Monte, NOGCC- Negros Golf, Marianas, ICTSI-The Country Club, Canlubang, and Valley Golf.

This year’s edition featured a consolation division named The Montecillio to encourage more junior golfers to play in big events.

Philippine Airlines is the tilt’s title sponsor while Mayor Mylene Pineda-Cayabyab and Archen Cayabyab of Lubao, Pampanga, Philippine Golf Foundation, and Ayala Land Inc. were the other major sponsors.

Action now shifts to the major qualifiers, as the 2018 PAL-IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship Qualifier happens from May 3 to 6, 2018 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club followed by the 2018 USKG World and Teen World International Qualifying Tournament slated on May 9 to 11 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite.

* * *

INDIVIDUAL WINNERS:

Boys 15-18: Champion Jolo Magcalayo (Pradera 1), 1st runner-up Aidric Chan (Southwoods), 2nd runner-up Carlo Villaroman.

Girls 15-18: Champion Harmie Constantino (Pradera 1), 1st runner-up Nicole Abelar (Pradera 2), 2nd runner-up Samantha Bruce (Wack-Wack).

Boys 13-14: Champion Tae Soo Kim (Southwoods), 1st runner-up Edward Lee (Marianas), 2nd runner-up Sean Ramos (Pradera 1).

Girls 13-14: Champion Maffy SIngson (ICTSI-TCC), 1st runner-up Laurea Duque (Pradera 3), 2nd runner-up Samantha DIzon (ICTSI-TCC).

Boys 11-12: Champion Zach Castro (Pradera 1), 1st runner-up Jeff Jung (Southwoods), 2nd runner-up Dylan Castillio (Pradera 1).

Girls 11-12: Champion Monique Arroyo (Pradera 1), 1st runner-up Rianne Malixi (Pradera 1), 2nd runner-up Maria Therea Dela Paz (Pradera 3).

Boys 9-10: Champion Miko Granada (Pradera 1), 1st runner-up Tae Won Kim (Orchard), 2nd runner-up Vito Miravite (Valley 1).

Girls 9-10: Champion

Tyana Jacot (Marianas), 1st runner-up Celine Abalos (Wack-Wack), 2nd runner-up Gabie Rosca (Pradera 2).

Boys 7-8: Champion Mark Nadales (Wack-Wack 1), 1st runner-up Scott Ng (Southwoods), 2nd runner-up Jacob Taruc (Pradera 1).

Girls 7-8: Champion Mika Dela Paz(Pradera 1), 1st runner-up Celine Abalos (Wack-Wack ), 2nd runner-up Kristina Fenton (Marianas).

Boys 6and Below: Champion Jacob Gomez (Pradera 2)

Girls 6 and Below: Champion Angela Chua (Pradera 2)