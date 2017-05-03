Wednesday, May 3, 2017
    TENNIS

    Prado posts PPS Tagum 3-title romp

    Jonamil Prado racked up three girls’ titles in straight-set fashions while Andrei Padao annexed two in the boys side as they led the winners in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Tagum leg regional age group tennis tournament at the Tagum City Tennis Courts in Davao del Norte on Wednesday.

    Prado, 14, dominated her age-group with a 6-2, 6-0 romp over Nor Pulido but the rising star from Mati City upended second seed Donna Mae Tormis, 6-4, 6-2, in the 16-U finals then sustained her form and repulsed Alexis Geollegue, 6-3, 6-4, to likewise claim the premier 18-U diadem and complete a rare feat in the Group 2 tournament which served as part of the PPS-PEPP Mindanao summer tour sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

    The fourth-ranked Padao, on the other hand, upset top seed Rey Ello, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6, in the semis then routed No. 3 Derek Napala, 6-1, 6-1, to nail the 12-U title then whipped Khobe Dumlao, 6-0, 6-2, to claim the 14-U plum in the event backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

    Prado and Padao also went on to clinch the MVP honors.

    John Aljandre from Midsayap stunned top seed Janus Ringia of Sultan Kudarat, 6-2, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 18-U crown; Ringia rebounded with a 6-2, 6-2 romp over Earl Casal in the 16-U finals; Al Rasheed Lucman from Malaybalay, Bukidnon took the 10-unisex trophy with a 4-1, 4-1 rout of Joji Taketomi; and Jaden Orquia, also from Mati, thumped Shieloh Ripdos, 6-2, 6-0, to pocket the girls’ 12-U diadem.

    Prado actually made it a four-title feat as she partnered with Pulido to rout Justine Lim and Julienne Gonoz, 8-2, for the 14-U doubles title with Dumlao and Jhon Gatchalian copping the boys’ plum with an 8-4 decision over Gian Camingue and Kent Morales.

    Tormis, meanwhile, teamed up with Allyza Colina to edge Francie Yee and Andrea Colmenares, 8-5, for the girls’ 18-U doubles crown with Vinze Santos and AJ Alejandre snaring the boys’ title with an 8-7(5) escape over Kobe Suico and Menard Badal.

    Charles Jumawan and Lucman took the 10-U doubles plum with an 8-4 victory over Chelsea Bernaldez and Taketomi.

    Meanwhile, action in the PPS-PEPP Visayas summer tour resumed in Baybay, Leyte yesterday with over 200 entries slugging it out for top honors and ranking points in various divisions. For details call 09154046464.

