Pratt blamed over cancer cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: A nationally known environmental scientist last week told a federal judge there is no doubt radioactive materials and other toxins from Pratt & Whitney’s massive engine manufacturing plant off the Beeline Highway pose a risk to thousands of people who live in The Acreage.

Marco Kaltofen, president of a Boston-area company that has helped unravel the impacts of various environmental calamities throughout the country, told US District Judge Kenneth Marra he found “shockingly high levels of radioactive isotopes” in homes in the rural area and in tissues of two young people who died of cancer.

Minutes later, another radiation expert disputed Kaltofen’s claims. “I have seen no evidence of any sources of environmental radioactivity from current or past operations at the Pratt & Whitney facility that could cause radioactive contamination in The Acreage,” testified John Frazier, a Tennessee-based health physicist. He blasted Kaltofen’s findings as “unreliable.”

The contrary opinions of Kaltofen and Frazier about levels of uranium, strontium, caesium, and other radioactive compounds typified the testimony in a five-day hearing that ended on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

For every nationally renowned expert attorneys representing Acreage residents summoned to blame Pratt for unleashing carcinogens in the community, the company called equally respected doctors, hydrogeologists, real estate experts, and statisticians to debunk the claims.

It will be up to Marra to sort through piles of highly technical and conflicting evidence to determine whether all of the roughly 40,000 residents of the 60-square-mile community will be allowed to join a lawsuit seeking damages from Pratt for depressing their property values. Citing a busy schedule, the judge said he would probably not rule for several months.

Marra isn’t being asked to decide the lawsuit. He will rule only on whether there is sufficient evidence that the entire community was affected and therefore the litigation should proceed as a class-action suit.

More than a dozen other lawsuits accuse Pratt of causing cancer among Acreage residents. Although those lawsuits involve many of the same issues that were hotly debated this week, they will be tried separately.

Higher than expected cancer cases

The litigation sprung from the Florida Department of Health’s 2010 decision to designate The Acreage as a pediatric cancer cluster after it found higher-than-expected numbers of children with brain and central nervous system cancers. As is typical in other communities across the country that have been designated cancer clusters, no cause was found.

With a nearly 60-year history of manufacturing and testing jet engines on land north of The Acreage, Pratt quickly became a prime suspect for those looking for an explanation of why kids were getting brain cancer. That Pratt had been considered for designation as a Superfund site by environmental regulators before it agreed to clean up toxins it burned and buried fueled suspicions that it was to blame.

Pratt attorneys denied virtually every claim raised by attorneys representing the homeowners. They even disputed the existence of the cancer cluster, claiming the statistical analysis state health officials conducted was flawed.

Dr. Duane Mitchell, co-director of the Preston A. Wells Center for Brain Tumor Therapy at the University of Florida, testified for Pratt that brain tumors suffered by people in The Acreage weren’t all the same. “It is unlikely that different types of brain cancers share the same cause,” Mitchell said.

Further, he said brain cancers rarely, if ever, are linked to exposure to environmental contaminants. “Given the protective mechanisms that surround the brain — including the skull and the blood-brain-barrier — ingestion and/or inhalation of low dose radioactive material or other environmental toxins is a highly unlikely mechanism by which to initiate a brain tumor,” he testified.

Experts called by attorneys Jack Scarola and Mara Hatfield, who are representing dozens of Acreage residents, disputed Mitchell’s claims and said there are various ways contamination could have traveled from Pratt’s property to The Acreage.

Kaltofen, the environmental scientist who heads up Boston Chemical Data Corp., said he suspects some of the toxins were in contaminated dirt taken from Pratt as part of the cleanup ordered by regulators. Evidence Hatfield presented indicated unscrupulous trucking companies sold the dirt to Acreage residents as fill to build their homes instead taking it to disposal facilities.