Prayers called for Isabel Granada

Actress collapses in Qatar, set for multiple surgery

Singer-actress Isabel Granada suddenly collapsed during a meet-and-greet event in Qatar on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital due to aneurysm. She has been in coma since then and sche­duled for a multiple surgery.

Her friend and fellow actress Bianca Lapus posted on Facebook that she spoke to a nurse and was told Granada also suffered internal bleeding.

She further informed that the initial info she got was from actor-talent manager-supplier Robby Tarroza.

“Isa is in a coma now. She was rushed at Heart Hospital and status was post-cardiac arrest, but according to the nurse [Michael Soliven] I chatted with in Qatar she was transferred to Hamad Hospital and it’s confirmed she has internal bleeding and aneurysm. She will undergo a major operation anytime now. But according to the respiratory therapist she had six times cardiac arrest. Please let’s pray for Isa,” Granada’s friend continued.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lapus gave an update, again on Facebook.

“Bawal mag-disclose yung medical staff ng kahit anong info. Yung kilala ko na nurse dun hindi siya nagwu-work sa hospital na yun pero andun siya right now kasi may patient siya, private nurse siya, nakikiusap lang ako to check on her [na]alagaan siya dun,” Lapus informed.

She continued, “We also have friends who are on standby offering help/assistance. Sinabi ko na din ito sa husband niya earlier. There are some info na kaming friends niya can’t post kasi dapat hospital or doctor or mismong family ni Isabel lang ang pwede magsabi. We have to respect that.”

Lapus added, “Can we focus on praying for Isabel? This is the only reason why we posted her situation. To gather prayer warriors for our dear friend who is fighting for her life. Let us not make other issues or false news out of it because this is a very difficult time for her and her family especially her children. But just to clear the false news, she is still in the ICU in a coma and still fighting pending for operation na siya inaantay lang maging stable. So let us all continue to pray for her.”

A lot of Granada’s friends, including her former teen love team Chuckie Dreyfus during their “That’s Entertainment” days, are asking everyone for prayers.

Dreyfus also posted on Facebook that he had spoken to Granada’s husband, Arnel Cowley, and he was keeping tabs on her condition.

“I would just like to ask everyone for prayers for Isa’s quick recovery and restoration. Just a quick prayer. Anywhere you may be. Spare a minute of your time or perhaps just a couple of second,” Dreyfus entreated.

Paolo Ballesteros, Angelu de Leon and Ruffa Gutierrez and movie scribe Mell Navarro also asked for prayers for the singer-actress.

Granada’s last post on social media was on the morning before the event on Tuesday. Quoting Bible verses, she said:

“As you turn your attention to Christ Jesus, feel the Light of His Presence shining upon you. Open your mind and heart to receive His heavenly smile of approval. Let His gold-tinged Love wash over you and soak into the depths of your being. As you are increasingly filled with His Being, you experience joyous union with Him. He suffices your soul with Joy in His Presence, at His right hand there are pleasures forevermore. (John 17:20-21; Psalm 16:11) BLISSFUL TUESDAY!”

On October 3 she posted a photo of hers beside the poster of the event she was attending in Qatar—The Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference, October 20, 8 am to 5 pm at the Shangri-La Hotel in Doha.