Prayers sought for Cardinal Vidal

The personal physician of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal said that the prelate who is in the intensive care unit of the Perpetual Succor Hospital in Cebu City is now responsive but remains in critical condition after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. Friends request for prayers for his recovery.

Vidal was first admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a fever and shortness of breath. He has been in and out of the hospital since 2014 because of pneumonia.

Cebu Archdiocese spokesman Msgr. Joseph Tan told ABS-CBN news that the prelate, 86, is now responsive and asked the public for prayers for his quick recovery.

Rene Bullecer, Vidal’s personal physician, said that Vidal, who woke up from a coma on Friday is still in a semi-comatose state. He has started to respond to specific body reflexes and reacts to pain.

“There was a slight improvement in his condition after he underwent dialysis,” Bullecer said.

Vidal served as archbishop of cebu for 29 years before he retired in 2011. He is the oldest of the four living cardinals of the Philippines. The other cardinals are Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle and Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Cardinal Quevedo.