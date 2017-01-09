Praying for the Holy Spirit to descend on Philippine sports

(Last part)

Republic Act 6847, Rule 1, Section 2, states that “It is the policy of the State, pursuant to Section 2 of R.A. 6847, to promote physical education, encourage and sustain the development of sports in the country to foster physical fitness, self-discipline, teamwork and excellence for the development of a healthy and alert citizenry through unified national sports promotion and development program, and that the establishment and creation of a single, unified and integrated national sports policy making body shall further this objective.”

The actions of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) must be parallel with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), but they are not.

Section 4 of R.A. 6847 states “These Implementing Rules and Regulations shall be liberally construed to carry out the objectives of the Constitution and the Philippine Sports Commission Act. Any doubt in the interpretation and implementation of these Rules shall be resolved by the Commission in accordance with its mandate to provide leadership and set priorities and direction for all national amateur sports promotion and development as provided in the Act.”

Again, this is not happening under the current leadership of the POC particularly in the way it deals with different national sports associations (NSAs).

The objective of the Philippine Sports Commission Act is clear and does not require further explanation. Article 14 Section 19 (1) of the 1987 Constitution also states: “The State shall promote physical education and encourage sports programs, league competitions, and amateur sports, including training for international competitions, to foster self-discipline, teamwork, and excellence for the development of a healthy and alert citizenry.”

“Under the policy of our new Administration, President Rodrigo R. Duterte, we urge the PSC for inclusive sports development, the same in inclusive leadership, economic, social, political growth and development, we must grow together as a country”, Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Chairman/President Dante Jimenez said.

Our lawmakers should review existing laws on sports and I pray for their wisdom.

The purpose of grassroots sports development is to prepare young athletes for high level of athletic development.

The PSC must fund not only NSAs but also other legitimate and hardworking sports organizations.

The PSC must realize that there are other international competitions other than the Southeast Asian Games, Southeast Asian Championships, World Championships and the Olympics that Filipino athletes can join.

Let me remind them of the Objectives of the Commission under Rule 3 Section 1 and 2 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 6847, which states:

“a. To provide leadership, formulate the policies and set the priorities and direction of all national amateur sports promotion and development, particularly giving emphasis on grassroots participation.

b. To encourage wide participation of all sectors, government and private, in amateur sports promotion and development; and

c. To supplement government appropriations for sports promotion and development.

The objectives of the Commission shall be pursued and attained, taking into consideration all existing national policies and programs and Executive issuances relating to the implementation of physical fitness and sports in the country, including “Sports-for-All” programs.”

Again, it is clear that the way the POC is dealing with Philippine sports is contrary to what the law states.

The following are the Powers of the Commission:

Rule 4 Section 2 states that, “The Commission has the power to do all acts and things necessary to be done for or in connection with the performance of its functions, including:

h. To confer, extend and grant awards, benefits and privileges to athletes, coaches and officials for outstanding performances in national and international competitions;

i. To confer, extend and grant support or assistance to sports associations, which are in good standing with the Commission;

j. To exercise supervisory and visitorial powers over the national sports associations in connection with their sports promotion and development programs with respect to which financial assistance is extended by the Commission;

m. To impose sanctions upon any national sports association, institution, association, body, entity, team, athlete and sports official for violation of its policies, rules and regulations.”

Based on the aforementioned, it is crystal clear that the PSC can sanction the POC for all its misdeeds concerning Philippine sports.

Let the Holy Spirit dictate upon the government to abolish POC!