PRC deploys ambulances for day of the dead

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has mobilized staff and volunteers from 103 chapters nationwide to attend to the medical needs of the living who will be paying homage to their dead on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Staff and volunteers of the PRC will be working this holiday season starting October 31 to assist those who are going home to their provinces for Undas and those who will visit the graves of their departed loved ones in cemeteries.” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

As of October 30, more than 1,300 first aiders including foot patrollers (almost 300 in Metro Manila) will be mobilized in 170 cemeteries nationwide, mounting more than 150 first aid stations (40 in Metro Manila) to attend to the sick and injured. PRC volunteers and staff will also be mobilized in different operations through its 80 ambulance service (13 in Metro Manila), welfare desks, in major roads and highways, bus stations, major seaports, airports and gasoline stations nationwide.

“For any untoward incident, you may report to our hotline 143. Red Cross 143 is the flagship program of the PRC where there is one leader and a minimum number of 43 members in every barangay which will serve as the eyes, ears, hands, and feet in times of disasters and emergencies,” Gordon said.

The PRC advised the public to wear light colored clothing, bring water, avoid consuming alcoholic drinks, and avoid bringing unnecessary sharp objects. Parents with small children were advised not to bring their children in crowded places as they may get lost.

Help desks

To assist the public, transport terminals have also set up help desks as they brace for the influx of passengers.

According to the Department of Transportation, the Light Rail Transit-2 will be operating eight trains with seven-minute headway. Two reserve trains at Santolan and Recto stations will be on standby to anticipate the increased ridership. A nurse shall likewise be on duty from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Katipunan and Recto stations.

The Philippine National Railways have also deployed additional personnel and re-arranged train schedules during the holidays.

The Philippine Ports Authority will also be giving first aid services to those who need them. Security fast check lanes were also established for passengers carrying minimal belongings or small items. These lanes will also cater to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

The DOTr has set up Hotline 7890 and will be available to the public 24/7.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines meanwhile said that it has implemented a “no leave” policy for personnel during the holidays.

With Reicelene joy n. ignacio