PRC works. Humanitarian work is forever

Gambling operator Charlie “Atong” Ang on Thursday accused two Cabinet officials and several retired military generals of plotting to kill him over gambling operations in areas where his company operates. Coming from a gambling lord, I am not inclined to place my bet on whether it is true or not. He should have told his bettors/clients that “online prayers” are accepted.

***

“We would like to see the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and sustainable development for the interest of all,” Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

A welcome “Thaifood for thought.”

***

On secret jails:

“Gen. Bato blasts CHR, backs cop behind ‘secret jail.’”

“We express our gratitude to the CHR for taking time to inspect the detention cells of our stations so that they’re able to see the real condition of these facilities,” National Capital Region Police Office director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde said in a statement.

“President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said that he will look into an alleged hidden jail discovered in Tondo, Manila.”

Contradictory statements now an “open secret.”

***

The Mental Health Act of 2017, primarily authored and sponsored by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, aims to “promote mental health, promulgate a national mental health policy towards the enhancement of integrated mental health services, and the promotion and protection of persons utilizing mental health services” among others.

One of her retired idols may actually benefit from this.

***

Draft Statement of Asean Foreign Ministers:

“Asean expresses its grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula,”

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho wrote to the Asean regional bloc’s secretary general appealing for backing in its row with the United States to prevent what it warned could be a “nuclear holocaust.”

Asean members being asked to support the “cause of the concern?”

***

Indonesian President Joko Widodo: “Within the bilateral context, our countries have a robust cooperation. The Philippines is our largest trading partner in Asean and I am convinced that our meeting today will add value to our efforts in strengthening our bilateral relations.”

Indonesia can also be a strong partner in anti-terrorism. Being home to the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia abhors extremism and other jihadist elements.

***

It is not true that President Trump is considering appointing Dennis Rodman as ambassador of goodwill to Pyongyang. His best friend Kim Jong-un may give him “permanent residency” and may require him to secure a US visa to be able to return home.

***

While I sincerely sympathize with the never-ending clamor of our homeless kababayans for a decent shelter and livelihood, I am not with them in forcefully taking over properties to satisfy such cravings. Lawless actions such as these will just take away the fruits of labor of other workers who worked hard to fulfill their dreams. Government properties are paid with taxpayers’ money and taking over is unjust and a clear form of bullying and thievery. It’s just like a citizen telling a car owner that he should get possession of the vehicle because he has no car.

***

LTFRB: Leomarick Trans bus overloaded. Its capacity was for 56 passengers but it was carrying 77 when the accident happened. And guess what? It was operating out of line. Gentlemen from LTFRB, what are you waiting for? Revoke the franchise and jail the operator!

On cellphone snatching:

PNP official: We appeal to the public to lessen the chances and opportunities so that those incidents will be fewer.

Public: OK sir, so what will be your plan of action against these criminals?

PNP official: We appeal to the public to lessen the chances and opportunities so that those incidents will be fewer.

Public: OK sir. (Duh.)

***

The Philippines has an estimated $1.4 trillion in mineral reserves. The extraction of natural resources, if done properly, can have a huge impact on the country’s economic development.

A good mining policy should be based on inputs from the mining industry, academe and environmental advocates. Vital industries, such as steel and manufacturing, can benefit from this fusion. Drastic or radical policy moves may endanger these potentials.

***

Voting 14-0 on April 24, 2012, the Supreme Court ordered the distribution of about 4,900 hectares of Hacienda Luisita to about 6,000 farmer-beneficiaries.

Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura or UMA slammed Tarlac Rep. Noel Villanueva as an “aryendador” or lessee of the pieces of land that were distributed in Hacienda Luisita Inc. under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

If this is true, HL farmers are still denied their rights and lawful claim to ownership to these awarded parcels of land. A never-ending quest for fairness and justice.

***

News: Education bill to benefit students. We want another one to benefit the teachers too. We don’t want to see them deserting us to be caregivers and domestic helpers to other countries.

***

One can’t fight city hall. The trouble is that some media entities think that they are the city halls and they can eject the occupant anytime they wish.

***

An important announcement from PRC Chairman and Senator Richard J. Gordon:

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will officially launch its first humanitarian ship on May 9, 2017. It will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Philippine Navy headquarters along Roxas Boulevard, Manila. No less than President Rodrigo R. Duterte will grace the occasion as our honored guest.

The PRC humanitarian ship is a brand new modern twin-hulled roll on roll off vessel, originally commissioned by the Borough of Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska. With our 7,641 islands, this is the kind of asset that will be most useful during disasters and calamities. The boat can carry 20 vehicles and 120 passengers and can load and unload passengers and cargo anywhere, even on a regular beachfront. With this vessel, the PRC has raised its capabilities as a humanitarian organization by several notches.

We congratulate the PRC chairman, SecGen Oca Palayabyab, and the whole organization for a job well done and for inspiring the nation as always. Chairman Gordon’s legendary focus and fortitude is well known for transforming dreams to reality.

A firm believer of the “it can be done” mindset, RJG is a rare breed. And so are his PRC staff and volunteers nationwide.

This huge humanitarian ship deserves support from everyone. Donations given to the Philippine Red Cross are always given back quantified.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.