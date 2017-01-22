Why pre-pageant competitions are crucial in Miss Universe 2017

And where to catch the Miss U beauties on TV

As the pageant fever continues to rise in the Philippines, avid Filipino fans are eager not to miss updates from their favorite Miss Universe candidates. But now that the world is exactly one week away from hailing its new queen, events that lead to its coronation night on January 30 are becoming more crucial everyday.

Two of these events are the Swimsuit and Long Gown Competitions where the performance of these candidates will greatly impact their standing in the competition.

“The preliminaries are very important because these are the only part where the girls will have the chance to shine as a big group for the last time. By January 30, only the top 15 girls will really get their spotlight on stage for the final Swimsuit Competition, and 10 for the Evening Gown,” explains world-renowned pageant enthusiast, Norman Tinio. “The preliminaries are very much-awaited every year as they represent the make or break part of the competition. These events give everyone a better idea of who really deserves the crown.”

“You can basically determine who will enter the Top 15 and Top 10 from the preliminaries,” adds Aces & Queens founder Jonas Gaffud. “It’s in this stage where judges are able to clearly see if you are smart, beautiful, and if you have the ability to own the stage. That’s why a candidate must really have what I call ‘power.’ I tell that to everyone I train—they should have that power to make the stage their own.”

Dubbed “beauty queen maker,” Gaffud has been training the Philippines’ representatives in international beauty competitions, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Pageant enthusiast and multi award-winning director Joey Reyes also shares, “The preliminaries are so much harder than the semi-finals, because when you become a semi-finalist, you enter a stage in the competition where you are competing against 14 other women only. But in the preliminaries, there are 85 of you. This is the part of the competition where beauty alone won’t carry you through.”

The pre-pageants are slated this week at SM Mall of Asia Arena. But those who won’t be able to witness them live have the chance to catch them instead on TV as TV5 will be airing the swimsuit and Long Gown rounds exclusively.

The preliminary Swimsuit competition will air on January 28, 9:30 p.m., and the Long Gown competition on January 29, 8:45 p.m.