Pre-sales underway for Ayala’s West Gallery Place

Preselling has begun for Ayala Land Premier’s West Gallery Place in Bonifacio Global City, with completion of the 49-story luxury condominium tower expected in 2021.

Complementing the neighboring East Gallery Place in the High Street South area of BGC, West Gallery Place will contain 420 residential units in 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom configurations, and will be part of an integrated mixed-use development including retail and office property.

The development also offers a limited number of what Ayala Premier calls “Sky Collections,” which include large multi-level units up to 832 square meters in size, with large outdoor decks and their own swimming pools.

The smallest units in West Gallery Place are 52 square meters to 70 square meter one-bedroom units, which feature full-height windows in the living/dining room areas. Two-bedroom units range in size from 91 square meters to 136 square meters, and include maid’s rooms and individual bathrooms for each bedroom. Three-bedroom units are available in either single or bi-level layouts, as are most of the four-bedroom units; some of them are available as four-level villas, which range in size all the way up to a spacious 701 square meters.

Apart from its centralized location in BGC, which offers a wide variety of shopping, entertainment, dining, and other services, West Gallery Place will feature amenities such as a function room/social hall with an adjacent pantry, lap/lounge pool with adjacent deck, gym with shower and locker rooms, indoor children’s play area, boardroom, and drivers’ lounge and sleeping area.

According to Ayala Land Premier’s website, prices for units in West Gallery Place are currently estimated to range from P10 million for the smaller one-bedroom units up to P209 million for the largest units.