Pregnant Laguna woman becomes 39th Zika victim

A 27-year-old woman in Laguna was confirmed as the third pregnant woman afflicted with the Zika virus, bringing to 39 the number of cases in the country, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said on Monday.

Ubial said the woman caught the disease in the fifth month of her pregnancy.

She added that the woman is the third Zika pregnant case reported in the country this year.

The first pregnant case was that of 22-year-old in Cebu and the second, that of a 16-year-old in Las Piñas City (Metro Manila).

No ultrasound has been conducted on the second and third cases.

Zika is a mild disease mainly transmitted through mosquito bites from Aedes aegypti.

Most common symptoms are rashes, fever and conjunctivitis.

Microcephaly or an abnormality easily distinguished by the small size of the head and the brain is linked to only one to three percent of pregnant Zika cases.

Enrique Tayag, Health assistant secretary, said chances of fetal abnormalities manifesting in the unborn children of the three cases are slim because all of the mothers contracted the disease beyond the first trimester of their pregnancy.

He, however, said the department would continue to monitor the three patients because even though risk is high during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Tayag added that the patients’ children will be monitored until they turn two years old.

He cited reports that say abnormalities may manifest later.