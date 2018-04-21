Saturday, April 21, 2018
    Pregnant Nocera quits golf after 15 years

    Sports

    RABAT: Former Solheim Cup player and 15-year tour veteran Gwladys Nocera tearfully announced her retirement on Thursday before revealing she is four months pregnant.

    Gwladys Nocera AFP PHOTO

    Nocera, a 14-time champion on the Ladies European Tour, made her announcement on the eve of the Lalla Meryem Cup which she won in 2007 and 2015.

    French player Nocera, 43, who made four Solheim Cup appearances between 2005 and 2015, said she is expecting her first child in September.

    “I am starting a new chapter..I’m four months pregnant,” she said.
