Pregnant Venezuelan teen fatally shot in holiday food line

CARACAS: A pregnant 18-year-old Venezuelan woman was fatally shot in the head early Sunday in Caracas as she waited in line at a National Guard outpost to buy ham for her New Year’s meal, relatives said. Alexandra Conopio, who was five months pregnant, was shot as she and other residents of the Antimano neighborhood in the west of the capital waited to buy ham at subsidized prices, her stepfather told Agence France-Presse. “We had been waiting since 9 o’clock Saturday night, just chatting with each other, and at 3 am, some drunken guardsmen came and told us to leave,” said the stepfather, Alexander Cisnero. The group of residents refused to leave and after some discussion with the uniformed guardsmen, two of them opened fire, Cisnero charged. A 20-year-old man identified as Luis Medina suffered a hip wound in the incident, but he was expected to survive. The suspected shooter was detained, according to a police report seen by Agence France-Presse.

AFP