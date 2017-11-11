Prelude To A Date

“I believe that in the moments of our greatest

lucidity we can sometimes become aware of

a presentiment of our own deaths.

I don’t mean the actual physical death…”

—Graham Bell, ‘A Director’s Story’ (2006)

Your plan was based on your

desired, approximate date and time.

With him or her. For how it will

turn out to be you are still uncertain.

When you met him or maybe her one

Tuesday afternoon, you are also

uncertain whether or not he or she

is your friend. That is why

you had second thoughts

when you were invited

to attend the children’s party.

You recall. You were just seven

a grade schooler who refused

to attend a party a few blocks

away from your home in Pasay.

You did not ask for your mother’s

permission. A part of the real

you wanted to play, jam, and

eat those hotdogs with colorful

marshmallows, and of course

cake, chicken, and spag, but

you were so unsure. In your

sixteenth, you met him—or her.

Again. And this time, without fear.

You personally invited him or

her to pay you a visit. At your

new home in Antipolo city.

You told your friend that

your house in Pasay was

burned down, years ago. And that

grandpa did not survive that fall.

He or she listened to you

Like a true friend. In your sixteenth

you played with him or her

without fear or spot of doubt.

You asked him or her to sleepover.

He or she refused. You were promised

that a meeting is set to happen soon.

You eagerly waited for that day to

come. And in your twenty-third, you two

met as scheduled. At daybreak, you

decided to pull the trigger. You finally

heard the voices within you but you will

never know if he or she salvaged you.

WILMOR PACAY 3RD