Premier mall opens in CDO downtown

Residents of Cagayan de Oro and nearby places have more reason to smile about as the SM CDO Downtown Premier opens its doors to the public today. It is SM Prime Holding’s second in Cagayan de Oro, the sixth in Mindanao, and the Sy-lead real estate company’s 61st including those built in China.

Known as the City of Golden Friendship, Cagayan de Oro is a major whitewater rafting and adventure destination in the country, and called the ICT Goldmine in the Philippines because of its numerous ICT infrastructures and businesses. With its natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and warm and friendly people, it is a multicultural urban center with a laid-back charm.

Located at the busy intersection of Claro M. Recto Avenue and Osmeña Street, the five-level, 177,743.21-square meter mall, serve shoppers in Cagayan de Oro and nearby cities and provinces in the Northern Mindanao area.

Envisioned as Cagayan de Oro’s premier shopping address, it is an emerging landmark in the bustling downtown area with five floors of retail, dining, and entertainment; and eight floors of prime office space in the future BPO tower, which will be integrated with the retail center.

SM CDO Downtown Premier brings an uptown vibe to the downtown area with its eclectic mix of shopping, leisure, and entertainment. The SM Store and SM Supermarket are its major retail anchors, as well as SM mainstays like SM Appliance, Toy Kingdom, Our Home, Surplus, Sports Central and Pet Express.

It also houses fashion boutiques, shoe stores, home stores, novelty stores, and more, including a Cyberzone for the tech generation, and a Wellness Center.