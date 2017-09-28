Premier Volley League goes on tour

Volley fans in the provinces get the chance to watch top-notch action from some of the country’s top players as the Premier Volleyball League holds two exhibition games at the People’s Gym in Tuguegarao on October 7.

Pocari Sweat, the three-time PVL champion, will play Creamline, to be led by former Ateneo star setter Jia Morado, at 5:30 p.m. while San Sebastian, headed by former league MVP Grethcel Soltones, will clash with BanKo-Perlas at 3:30 p.m.

The country’s premier volley league is holding exhibition matches outside the National Capital Region in its continuing effort to bring the game closer to the fans in the provinces.

“We just want to go straight to our fans in the provinces and show our appreciation to them for supporting the PVL through the years,” said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

The project is held in cooperation with the Beach Volleyball Republic, headed by one of its founders Charo Soriano, and organized by Sports Vision with Mikasa and Asics as backers.

The PVL on Tour is also scheduled to hold games in Bacolod City on October 17 and Iloilo on October 18 with Batangas also being eyed as one of future venues.

Meanwhile, National U and Ateneo brace for a key match-up tomorrow (Saturday) as they dispute the first semifinals berth in Group A of the PVL Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Bulldogs swept their first four games but still need to hurdle the Lady Eagles in their 6:30 p.m. due to formalize their stint in the Final Four.

With a 3-1 card, Ateneo could clinch the top berth with a victory although Far Eastern U is also eyeing to finish with a 4-1 slate with a win over ousted Lyceum at the close of the single round elims on Monday.

On the other hand, Arellano and UP, toting identical 3-1 marks, duel for the second semis seat in Group B at 1 p.m.