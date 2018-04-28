Premiere Horizon declares dividends

PREMIERE Horizon Alliance Corporation (PHA) said on Friday that its board has approved a property dividend consisting of 268 million shares of stock of its subsidiary Redstone Construction and Development Corporation (RCDC) at a new par value of P0.10 per share, and a cash dividend of P0.001482 per share.

The property and cash dividends, totaling P2.95 million, are to be applied to the payment of any applicable withholding taxes on the property and cash dividends so declared, it said.

“The property dividend ratio will be paid at 1,346 RCDC shares for every 10,000 shares of PHA. No fractional shares shall be issued. In case a stockholder is entitled to a fractional RCDC share, the company shall pay for such fraction in cash based on par value,” PHA said in a disclosure.

It said the board also approved the grant of 268 million detachable nil-paid warrants that will entitle the warrantholder to acquire one RCDC share from PHA for each warrant held. The warrants shall be applied for listing in the local bourse. However, the strike price of the warrants has yet to be finalized.

RCDC shareholders also approved the repositioning of the company into an infrastructure company and will undertake a listing by way of introduction within the third quarter if this year “to capitalize on the booming construction industry and the bullish environment supported by the government’s Build Build Build program.”

In addition, PHA said RCDC shareholders “approved an investment of up to 85 percent in two companies with MPSAs (mineral production sharing agreement) over probable commercial-grade limestone deposits.”