‘Most premium cluster’ opened in Tagaytay Highlands’ Sycamore Heights

Sycamore Heights, one of the high-end developments within the SM Group’s sprawling Tagaytay Highlands project above Lake Taal, has opened its “latest and most premium cluster,” the developer said, touting the residential community’s natural beauty and sophisticated amenities.

Nestled in one of the most sought after locations within Tagaytay Highlands, Sycamore Heights is a residential community bounded by breathtaking views of the Taal Lake and volcano, the Midlands fairways, and the mountainside. The latest cluster provides the best vantage point to the panoramic view. Masterplanned to maximize surrounding views through terraced lots, homes in Sycamore Heights are designed to allow in more natural light and fresh air. “Homeowners and residents get the best seats daily to take delight in the view and live in harmony with nature,” the developer said.

Complementing Sycamore Heights’ scenic nature views, families may discover peace and serenity in the comforts of their own home, which features a balance of contemporary and traditional Asian architecture on lots ranging in area from 250 to 959 square meters. The architecture combines modern elements with natural stone and wood, creating a complementary design theme throughout the entire community even though each home is individually unique.

The community features generous open spaces and leisure amenities. Great moments can be relished at exclusive amenities such as the Central Park, Pavilion, Infinity Pool, Lounge Garden, Rock Garden, and Bird Watch Park – all designed to fulfill one’s tranquil or active pursuits and to cater to different age groups and families. A gated community equipped with 24-hour security and emergency power systems, Sycamore Heights provides the utmost safety and comfort its residents deserve.

Property purchase at Sycamore Heights gives homeowners exclusive access to a wide variety of Tagaytay

Highlands Country Club amenities. Here, a world-class club lifestyle may be savored while catering to both your leisure and wellness needs.

Tagaytay Highlands is the premier mountain resort development of the SM Group in Tagaytay. Nestled among the highest elevations of the city, it is designed as “a leisure destination that speaks of exclusivity and luxury, where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to redefine relaxation,” according to the developer.