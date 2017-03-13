Premium enhancements reinforcing 10 years of crossover leadership

Nissan unveiled the new Qashqai crossover, with significant enhancements of the car’s premium character, at the recent 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The upgrades focus on a contemporary new exterior design, higher levels of interior quality and improved driving performance.

New Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies have also been added, continuing Nissan’s ongoing journey towards zero emissions and zero fatalities. The new Qashqai will be available with ProPILOT autonomous drive capability. Controlling the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways, this will provide consumers with more control of their vehicle and a more confident drive, plus greater freedom when they want it, whether during heavy traffic congestion or high-speed cruising.

Paul Willcox, chairman of Nissan Europe, commented: “We have put the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision at the heart of our product strategy, guiding the development of every vehicle. The new Nissan Qashqai is proof of that, with enhancements which will continue to define and set new standards in the crossover segment.”

Interior enhancements

The Qashqai’s enhanced premium appeal is most obvious in the cabin, where an improved layout, higher-quality materials and advanced technology deliver a highly attractive and functional interior for all occupants.

The brand new range-topping Tekna+ grade includes new seats trimmed in high-quality soft nappa leather, with luxurious 3D quilting on the center panels.

Also new is a D-shaped multi-function steering wheel with premium satin-chrome inserts. It features a new four-way controller for the combimeter display, for more intuitive use and less “eyes off the road” time.

The NissanConnect infotainment system, complete with DAB radio and satellite navigation, now features a smart new user interface.

A new option for music fans is a BOSE seven-speaker premium sound system. For customers it represents a more complete audio experience, plus the opportunity to personalize in-car listening.

Exterior upgrades

To complement the interior upgrades the Qashqai’s exterior benefits from a fresh design, offering greater sophistication and a new “premium dynamic” style. The enhancements include a completely revised front end, including the latest Nissan “V-motion” grille.

The headlamps have been revised with a new version of the “boomerang” Daytime Running Light signature, adding to the new Qashqai’s premium appeal. The addition of adaptive front lighting improves night-time safety.

At the rear, the car’s instantly recognizable “boomerang” light motif is extended across the whole lamp, and now includes a contemporary 3D lens effect to enhance the signature shape.

Added to the Qashqai’s color palette to boost its premium credentials are two vibrant new finishes. These include Vivid Blue, on the vehicle unveiled during Nissan’s Geneva press conference, and Chestnut Bronze.

More confident drive

The Qashqai has always been known for its confident drive. Thanks to a number of under-the-skin improvements, the new model maintains its outstanding handling performance. Modifications to the suspension, damping and steering systems have resulted in an even more refined on-the-road experience.

Improved use of absorption materials and increased rear glass thickness have led to a reduction in cabin noise from the road, engine and wind. Striking new 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels are available, all aerodynamically optimized to maximize efficiency.

Even with so many enhancements, the Qashqai’s aerodynamic performance has not been compromised. It retains its class-leading drag coefficient of 0.31, and continues as segment leader on CO2 emissions, with only 99g/km from the 1.5-liter dCi 110 diesel. Such innovation contributes to low running costs for Qashqai drivers.

New Nissan Intelligent Mobility Technologies

Since its launch in 2007, the Qashqai has been at the heart of Nissan’s desire to democratize Intelligent Driving technology. With the new Qashqai that commitment to customers is extended even further.

Intelligent Emergency Braking is being upgraded with Pedestrian Recognition. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to mitigate the risk of low-speed impacts when reversing out of a parking space, is now available on Qashqai for the first time. The Qashqai continues to be offered with Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent Park Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

At the heart of the Qashqai’s appeal has always been its position as the ultimate urban crossover. It successfully blends the practicality and desirability of an SUV with the footprint, running costs and accessibility of a hatchback.

The wide-ranging changes to the Qashqai are based on extensive customer insight and designed to reinforce its position as Europe’s best-selling crossover. Approximately 2.3 million have been sold since the original version was launched in 2007.

The enhancements make the Nissan Qashqai a stronger and more exciting partner for drivers, ensuring it is ready for its second decade of crossover leadership.