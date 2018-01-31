Preparing for the Year of the Dog

It will be Chinese New Year in a few days and we should be prepared to welcome the Year of the Dog! Mark your calendars on February 16th which is the solar New Year, and February 4th for the Lunar New Year to open the festive celebration.

Known as “The Spring Fes

tival”, Chinese New Year is celebrated around the last week of January to the second week of February. There is no definite date because it depends on the lunar and solar calendar. By custom, however, the event is celebrated during the first new moon of the traditional Chinese calendar.

2018 is the year of the Yang Earth Dog. Wu Xu energies are controlled by the earth element in its Yang form. The year will bring forth many changes especially in lifestyle for humanity as a whole. There will be a shift in mindset for the better and this will play a major catalytic role in future years. Political changes are also afoot as revolutionary steps will be taken in changing unjust ways of living. Those in the middle class sector will come together and find ways on how to solve issues concerning poverty and social imbalance.

The energy of the Dog brings prosperity in career, diligence, hard work and communication. It is a symbol for protection and intelligence. For 2018, loyalty, devotion and duty are the hallmarks of the year. Like the Dog, we will be influenced to act with sincere piety and dedication.

It will be a fruitful time for anyone born in the year of the Tiger, the Horse, the Monkey, the Rooster and the Rabbit. For these people there is tremendous potential to go forth and reap the rewards of success in 2018 because you have the energy of the Dog leader watching your back.

On the contrary, the animals in conflict are said to be those born in the year of the Dragon, Sheep/Goat and Rooster. It is best to use Feng Shui techniques and other tools like crystals and charms to help you this year.

During the Chinese New Year, one is allowed to start with a clean slate to let the good vibes flow throughout the entire year.

Cleaning house

According to Robert Francis Rubin, founder of Mysterium Phillippines, there is no better time for spring cleaning than before the New Year.

A tarot reading authority, Rubin is also trained in Feng Shui and has more than 30 years’ experience under his belt.

Feng Shui is a complex body of knowledge that teaches us how to balance the energies in any given space to ensure the good flow of chi or life force energy that will bring luck, prosperity and abundance in all aspects of our life.

“Clutter is your enemy! Clutter stagnates chi in the household and will obstruct the flow of energy for both health and prosperity. One of the best things you can do is to de-clutter your home. Another fun suggestion is to purchase Fu Dogs and place them outside the entrance to your home. They will help keep unwanted influences away from your house,” says Rubin.

The suggestion is quite timely for the Year of the Dog.

“Keeping Fu Dogs on hand will make sure you have a loyal companion for protection,” he emphasizes.

Rubin says the best way to ensure a prosperous year is to keep your home clean and tidy before the Chinese New Year starts. Remove items that are not necessary and are building up in a certain area of your home or office.

“To invite more into your life (opportunities, luck and etc.), you need to make more room. Thus, you have to let go of the things that are not serving you anymore. This will invite new forms of prosperity into your life.

Most importantly, beginning the New Year with a huge feast of abundant food will attract more abundance into your life and will assure you won’t go hungry this year of the Earth dog”

He explains that energy goes where the air flows. Since chi and wind are similar in nature, the best thing to do is to allow air and sunlight flow throughout the home and your work space. Free flowing chi will result to wonders in your life and the life of people around you. This is the thing you need to keep in mind in your everyday life.

Cramped spaces tend to sustain and accumulate negative energy.

He advises house owners to throw away anything broken.

“Stop holding on to that broken vase or souvenir just because you like it. If you don’t want to be financially broke, avoid placing anything broken especially in the Prosperity Quadrant (upper left corner) of your home, room, space or office.”



Rubin suggests doing three things to invite luck into the household during the year.

1. Place a Bagua mirror outside your home, above the front door, to deflect unwanted energies from your home.

2. Place a photo of a mountain behind your workspace or desk to give you stability and concentration when you are working.

3. Blast your prosperity quadrant with the color purple or violet. “I had clients who did this and as a result sealed huge deals days after.”

For relationships, find the Relationship Quadrant (upper right corner) of the residence and avoid placing ornaments or things that are displeasing in that sector. This can directly affect your relationship with people around you.



Robert Francis Rubin started out as a practitioner of the esoteric in the San Francisco Bay Area. He later moved to the Philippines, where he founded his own circle of practitioners and aficionados. With over thirty years of experience and hundreds of students trained, he is now the leading Tarot authority in the Philippines. He is also a Feng Shui consultant. You may contact or visit him at Mysterium Philippines, Mezzanine Unit, Burgundy Place Condominium, Katipunan Ave., Cor. B. Gonzales St., Quezon City, Philippines, or email: mysteriumphilippines@yahoo.com

As much as it is customary to ring bells and set off firecrackers in the western New Year, so it is for those who celebrate the Chinese New Year. Doing so reportedly brings luck to a place as it clears all negative entities and energy that have been repressed throughout the year.

Children prance in delight when given their much awaited “ampao” or red money envelope from dear relatives. Nowadays, Chinese teens even have a red envelope app that transfers the money digitally, how cool is that?

Chinese New Year holds many superstitions that are routinely followed not only by the Chinese but also of many of those who observe Feng Shui.

Below is a list of the things you should remember during Chinese New Year.

1. Let go of the meds Medicine is one of the major things you have to avoid. It is believed that drinking meds on Chinese New Year will keep you drinking medicine the whole year. It will cause you to miss out on important merriment.

2. Bye for now porridge Porridge is said to be associated with being poor, therefore eating this during the Chinese New Year might leave your resources wanting for the rest of the year. Avoid this meal during Feb 16th and opt for more variation in food.

3. Skip laundry day New year is a good excuse to skip those piles of clothes. This should be avoided not only on the 16th but also until the 17th. This is because the first two days of Chinese New Year are dedicated to the birthday of Shuishen (the Water God).

4. Do not wash your hair In the Chinese language, hair has the same pronunciation and character as ‘fa’ in facai, which means ‘to become wealthy’. Washing your hair on this day will mean you are washing off your fortune.

5. Keep sharp, pointed things away Keep your knives, cutters and scissors away for the day. It is believed that sharp objects cut the flow of wealth and luck.

6. Women must stay at home Going out, for women, is considered unlucky because you will be plagued all year round with all sorts of bad luck. Married women are not allowed to visit their parents because it will bring about financial hardship that will require her to seek help from her parents throughout the year.

7. Stop sweeping! Hide your brooms! Sweeping will mean that you are sweeping your fortune away. Keep your home clean and tidy before Feb 16th.

8. Rock-a-bye baby Avoid making children and babies cry during this time. Their tears and distraught will mean bad luck for the family. Keep them jolly and laughing!

9. Lock your finances Lending and borrowing money is not good during this period. It will lead to debt all-year round.

10. Keep your rice bin full There is nothing more unlucky than having an empty rice dispenser. Keeping it full is symbolic of meeting the needs of your family throughout the year especially when it comes to food.

11. Do not wear worn out clothes Check if your garments have holes on them, stat! This will ensure that you will have all your clothing needs met during the year.

12. Keep your attire colorful

As much as black looks trendy and chic stay away from monochromatic apparel. It symbolizes funerals and mourning. Something we would like to generally avoid.

13. Ahimsa day Non-violence of all living things must be observed as anything bloody can attract bloody accidents or misfortunes.

14. Share your blessings If you feel compelled to give gifts it is a good practice to share during the auspicious day. It will attract fortune and more blessings as your feeling of abundance will resonate.