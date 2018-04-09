Present, future PH troops told to emulate ‘deeds of heroism, ideals’ of World War II veterans

PRESENT and future generations of the military should emulate the deeds of heroism and ideals of World War II veterans, security officials said on Monday, in line with the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor).

In his message, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that the nation should continue to celebrate and commemorate the valor and gallantry of veterans during World War II from 1939 to 1945.

“Let us perpetuate the memory of their (veterans) deeds to be emulated by future generations of Filipinos. Let us honor those who are still with us for pretty soon, they will all be gone,” Lorenzana said.

In 1941, the Philippines, then a US colony, was invaded by Japan after it attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Despite joining forces the US and Philippines were defeated at the Battle of Corregidor in 1942. In 1944, allied forces came back to liberate the islands from the Japanese.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also joined in commemorating the annual Day of Valor by paying tribute to soldiers who have defended the country from foreign invasion during World War II.

Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., AFP spokesman, said that the military would remember the veterans’ sacrifices, bravery and “selfless dedication” in defending the country.

“Through their gallantry, we were able to show the determination of Filipinos to stand against overwhelming odds,” Datuin said in a separate statement.

“The deeds of heroism and ideals of our world war veterans will always be inculcated in the minds of our current soldiers who exhibit in their own actions the same fervor and willingness to defend our country and our people,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES