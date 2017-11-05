PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS

Ambassador-designate Koji Haneda (left) presented to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte the credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace on October 25. During the subsequent meeting, President Duterte welcomed Ambassador Haneda to the country. The Ambassador shared to the President that he started his career as a young diplomat in the 1980s in the Philippines, making him a ‘Balikbayan.’ Both Ambassador Haneda and President Duterte expressed their intention to do their utmost to further strengthen the excellent relations between Japan and the Philippines.