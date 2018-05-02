Preserving wood furniture

One of the most important decisions homeowners can make is to invest in functional, stylish and durable furniture. There are different materials used in furniture and wood is one of them. But sometimes, there is no guarantee that the furniture is safe from natural and man-made damages as time passes.

Fortunately, there is always something that can be done to preserve well-loved wooden furniture to make it look as good as new.

Ninoy Sotero, the master painter and varnisher of Eastgate Property Holdings Corp., advised the use of furniture polish to maintain the quality of the furniture as well as to keep its lustrous color intact. Sotero added that furniture polish can help prevent insect infestations that could damage the piece.

Trusted industry leader Jardine Distribution Inc. urges consumers to “love your furniture” by using Woodshine, a tried and tested furniture polish from timber expert Solignum, to protect these from scratches, dirt, and potential damage.

Formulated to enhance and preserve the natural beauty of furniture and make it last through the years, Woodshine is a special liquid emulsion, a wax-based formula that has anti-static property, which creates a natural barrier that repels dust particles and grime, prevents smudges and light scratches, and even removes coffee and water stains.