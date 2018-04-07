Presidency at noon

First word

IN one day, Thursday, April 5, 2018, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte exercised resolutely the appointment and removal powers of the President of the Philippines.

First, he accepted the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, who had been under fire for the dismissal of criminal charges against top drug suspects, among other debacles.

In remarks during an awards ceremony for outstanding farmers in Malacañang on Thursday, Duterte confirmed that Aguirre had resigned from his post.

He said: “I accepted the resignation of Vit Aguirre, my fraternity brother, as secretary of justice. I am now looking for a replacement.”

Within hours, Duterte appointed Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as the new justice secretary.

Little is known by the media about Guevarra and little was disclosed about his suitability for his new job. Palace communicators disclosed only the following: Guevarra took up graduate studies in economics at the University of the Philippines after obtaining his BA degree, major in political science, at the Ateneo de Manila in 1974. He worked as a staff economist at the National Economic and Development Authority and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as he was taking up law at the Ateneo.

“Guevarra placed second in the 1985 bar examinations. His first job as a lawyer was with the technical staff of the 1986 Constitutional Commission.

“He later joined a law firm and formed his own law partnership in 1990. Until April 2015, Guevarra was in private law practice and also served as faculty member of the Ateneo Law School. Guevarra returned to government service through his appointment as member of the 2010 Philippine Truth Commission. He became deputy executive secretary for legal affairs at the Office of the President in May 2015 and commissioner of the Philippine Competition Commission in February 2016.”

On Thursday also, Malacañang announced the appointment of Director Oscar Albayalde as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

Albayalde will take over from Director General Ronald de la Rosa. De la Rosa was scheduled to retire in January this year upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56. The President extended his tenure, however, and he indicated that the former Davao City police chief would take over the Bureau of Corrections.

Albayalde, the Metro Manila police chief, told the media that he felt elated and thankful for the trust given to him by the President.

“I will not betray the trust and confidence that was given to me. That is my promise to them,” he said.

PNP spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao welcomed the appointment of Albayalde, saying: “The 185,000-strong PNP uniformed and non-uniformed personnel will give its full support to his leadership. His proven track record of service assures us that the policies of the government relative to public order and safety will be sustained.”

With the appointments, Duterte has virtually recreated the leadership of the criminal justice system of the country. More agencies are attached to the system, including the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). There are also operational issues to iron out between the justice department and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

A major policy conference meeting is in order to harmonize directions and management of law enforcement in the country.

Packing up for his departure

To the credit of former justice secretary Aguirre, the news of his sacking did not catch him unawares. He did not expend himself creating a wig over his departure. He began packing up and shredding documents days before. He instructed his undersecretaries and the department staff to shred some or most of the department documents before the appointment of a new justice secretary.

Aguirre did not speculate with friends in the media about another office that the president might give him, like the chairmanship of the Social Security System, which was the subject of speculations.

But seeing the writing on the wall, Aguirre still would not do what was in his best interest and for his self-respect; he did not resign. He did not send a letter of resignation to the Office of the President. He probably fantasized that at the last minute, the president would relent and ask him to stay on at the DoJ, him being a fraternity brother and fellow San Beda alumnus of Duterte, which to some is thicker than water.

The delusion got a surprising boost from presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who confidently told the media that there was no mention of Aguirre’s firing at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra contributed to the misdirection by telling the media that the Palace was not aware of any Cabinet shakeup. The OP had not received any letter of resignation from anyone. Then Guevarra gratuitously said that the president was generally satisfied with Aguirre’s performance, but for some debacles.

The hollowness of this would be unraveled a day later, because Guevarra himself would be sworn in by the president as Aguirre’s replacement.

Appointment and removal powers

Because Filipino public officials have a congenital difficulty in resigning office, the powers of the presidency are most vivid and stark when the president exercises his vast appointment and removal powers.

In Article VII, Section 16, the Constitution vests the president with broad powers of appointment as follows: “The president shall nominate and, with the consent of the Commission on Appointments, appoint the heads of the executive departments, ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, or officers of the armed forces from the rank of colonel or naval captain, and other officers vested in him in this Constitution.

“He shall also appoint all other officers of the government whose appointments are not otherwise provided by law, and those whom he may be authorized by law to appoint.”

In addition, Section 17, Article VII, provides: “The president shall have control of all the executive departments, bureaus and offices. He shall ensure that laws are faithfully executed.”

This means control, not merely supervision by the president. The members of the Cabinet are alter egos of the president, who can validly and constitutionally overrule their decisions. But the president’s control must yield to other constitutional provisions. Thus, the president may not violate the constitutional provision that members of the civil service may not be removed without cause.

Removal power

Complementing the appointment power, and fundamental to presidential control of the executive branch, is the removal power. Without the ability to remove subordinate officials on performance or policy grounds, presidents cannot be held fully responsible for their actions or for a department or agency’s failure to achieve presidential objectives.

The Constitution is silent on the removal of executive officials other than through impeachment, which is a cumbersome process that is limited to acts of treason, bribery, and betrayal of public trust.

Historically, American presidents have clashed with the US Congress over the removal power concerning certain officials.

The US Supreme Court ruled that the president’s unqualified power of removal is limited to purely executive offices and that Congress may prescribe conditions for the removal of officials performing “quasi- legislative and quasi-judicial functions.”

