President beams at grandson ‘Stonefish’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte took time off leading the nation and switched to a grandfatherly role Thursday night, visiting his newborn grandson nicknamed “Stonefish” at a Davao City hospital.

Duterte donned a laboratory gown and cap at the newborn unit of Davao Doctors’ Hospital, with special assistant Christopher “Bong” Go taking pictures.

Hospital staff were photographed snapping “selfies” with the President.

Speaking to reporters earlier in Cebu, Duterte said he wanted to go home right away to see his newborn grandson Marko Digong or “Stonefish,” the third child of his daughter Sara and son-in-law Manases Carpio. Sara, who replaced her father as Davao City mayor, gave birth at 12:56 p.m. on Thursday.

“I’m exceedingly excited. I want to go home now, galing dito uwi na ako [from here, I will go home],” Duterte said.

Asked why his new grandson was named after a poisonous fish, Duterte said: “Ewan ko bakit ‘yan si Inday ang ano [I don’t know why Inday is like that].”

The President said he should have been given the chance to name the baby boy, but Sara had other plans.

“She was going to let me bid for it. That’s a practice,” Duterte said. “It’s competing with your in-laws. That’s why if they were able to buy the rights, through bidding, they can pick a name from their ancestors. If I win, I can pick from the names of my ancestors,” he added.

President Duterte’s daughter was pregnant with triplets but lost two to miscarriage. Sara’s other children are named Mikhail Maria or “Sharky,” 8, and Mateo Lucas or “Stingray,” 4.