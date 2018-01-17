President to certify BBL as urgent –Zubiri

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his commitment to certify as urgent the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Tuesday.

Zubiri said that the President called him up on Monday to inquire about the Senate’s support on the passage of the BBL, which will abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and form a new Bangsamoro entity with wider powers.

“We would like to assure the President and the Filipino people especially the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) that the Senate is going to work very hard, tirelessly to pass this law,” he said.

Zubiri, chairman of the subpanel under the Committee on Local Government tasked to tackle the BBL, said he welcomed the President’s statement that the passage of the BBL was one of the priorities of his administration.

“I spoke to him yesterday. For the first time after two years he called me up…I talked to him. He told me, ‘Hi, senator, I am in front of the MILF.’ It’s because the MILF leadership visited him yesterday,” Zubiri said in a news briefing.

Pressed whether he asked the President to certify as urgent the passage of the BBL, Zubiri said, “Yes, of course. This is his priority. As a matter of fact, he passed me to [Presidential Peace Adviser] Jess Dureza for the particular details.”

The lawmaker said he told the President he had withdrawn his original bill and filed the version drafted by the MILF-led Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC).

Zubiri conducted the first public hearing on BBL on December 20, 2017.

“We will also have a hearing this January 23, which is on Tuesday, wherein all Cabinet officials as well as the BTC officials and members of the MILF will be here in the Senate.”

There will also be hearings on January 25 in Cotabato, on January 26 in Marawi, and later in the Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi (Basulta) area, he said.

“I would like to finish the (BBL) discussion on second and third reading in the second week of March before the session break. On February 8 to 11 we will be back to Basulta area. We will have the committee report ready by third week of February after which I will bring the committee report in plenary and we will have three weeks to pass the measure,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that the opposition bloc would support the enactment of the Bangsamoro law.

“Like the President, we must ensure that it is consistent with our constitution,” Drilon said.