President defends son Paolo

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday came to the defense of his son Paolo, the vice mayor of Davao City, whose name cropped up during the Senate investigation of smuggling at the Bureau of Customs.

At the inauguration of Solar Philippines Factory in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, Duterte again vowed to step down if any member of his family was proven to be involved in graft and corruption.

“I am not defending my son. Prove it. If it is true, I will resign. As I have said before, if anyone in my family became involved in corruption, I will step down as President. All they have to do is prove it,” he said.

Customs broker Mark Taguba, who testified in the Senate inquiry on the entry of P6.4 billion worth of shabu, claimed that he was asked to pay P5 million by a group in Davao so that he can meet Paolo.

Taguba showed a screenshot of his text conversations with a certain Tita Nanie who reminded him to bring P5 million on the day of the meeting. Taguba also claimed that a group composed of Davao City Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera, Nanie and “Jack” received an average of P1 million weekly as grease money to ensure that Taguba’s shipments bypass Customs scrutiny.