‘President did not fulfill his promises’

The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) on Sunday boasted that it has won “great political victories” despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s failure to deliver on his promises.

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison said the NDFP has been trying to negotiate peace with the Philippine government for three decades.

He said the NDFP “refrained” from denouncing the Duterte administration because the President showed the desire to talk peace.

“He seemed to be desirous of negotiating and making peace with the NDFP and the revolutionary forces and people that the NDFP represents. He also seemed agreeable to the necessary social, economic and political reforms demanded by the people to make a just and lasting peace. And he promised amnesty and release all political prisoners even before the start of peace negotiations,” Sison said.

“But alas, Duterte did not fulfill his promise. In his second year in power, he has turned very hostile to the NDFP and terminated the peace negotiations. We have therefore responded to his actions accordingly,” he added.

In his message to mark the 45th anniversary of the NDFP on Saturday, Sison, who also sits as the front’s chief political consultant, said the victories of the NDFP are based on the “great efforts” exerted and mobilizing masses of people.

“Sacrifices have had to be made in the struggle against US imperialism and the local reactionary classes,” he added.

The NDFP was founded on April 24, 1973 after the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law.

Last month, Duterte ordered Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza to resume the peace negotiations with the NDFP but he set some conditions, including the cessation of attacks on government forces.