‘President Joma Sison’ . . . not anymore

EXILED Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) Chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison had once dreamed of becoming Philippine president, at least until he was 19, when he decided to turn revolutionary.

Sison said he wanted to lead the country even as he came from “the exploiting landed class and whose network of wealthy relatives and friends would have benefitted from the rotten political system.”

Sison issued his statement on Thursday after President Rodrigo Duterte commented that he should have been president because he was “bright.”

“I am proud to be among those who are bright but cannot become president because of their anti-imperialist and revolutionary stand. I do not deny being bright academically and even politically as a revolutionary,” Sison said.

He cited former senator Claro M. Recto whom he described as someone who was “far brighter than anyone of those who have so far become president of the big comprador-landlord state that is servile to US imperialism.”

“But he could not become president because he (Recto) was a firm anti-imperialist,” Sison said.

He said that those who have become president “of this puppet republic of a semi-colonial and semi-feudal country have been characteristically offspring and pro-imperialist agents of the exploiting classes of big compradors and landlords,” Sison said in a statement.

“I intend to collect all my writings against the anti-national and anti-democratic presidents of the Philippines and publish them in book form to show my contempt for treason, oppressiveness and corruption and contribute to the lasting judgment and condemnation of the Filipino people for presidents who have done grave disservice and harm to them,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES