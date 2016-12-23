President keeps ‘excellent’ trust rating in SWS poll

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte maintained his “excellent” trust rating in the fourth quarter, as an overwhelming majority of Filipinos continue have “much trust” in him, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The December 3-6 survey of 1,500 respondents nationwide showed that 81 percent of adult Filipinos had “much trust” in Duterte, while 9 percent had “little trust.” Ten percent were “undecided.”

This translated to a net trust rating of +72, four points down from the +76 the President got in the third-quarter survey, but still within the “excellent” range. Duterte began his term on June 30 with a net trust rating of +79.

The survey, first published in BusinessWorld, had sampling error margins of ± 3 points for national figures, ±4 for “Balance Luzon” and ± 6 points each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

SWS noted that Duterte’s trust rating in Metro Manila dropped by 11 points—to a “very good” +65 in December from September’s “excellent” +76.

It also slid in the Visayas to a “very good” +69 in December from an “excellent” +73 in September.

The President’s trust rating in Mindanao stayed “excellent” but went down seven points to +85 in December from September’s +92.

His rating in Balance Luzon stayed at a “very good” +69 in December from September.

Among socioeconomic classes, Duterte’s trust rating was excellent in Class D at +78 and Class E at +73, but dropped to a “very good” +59 in December from September’s “excellent” +72 in Class ABC.

SWS classifies net ratings of at least +70 as “excellent”; +50 to +69 as “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; and -70 and below, “execrable.”

In Malacañang, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte’s “excellent” overall net trust rating showed continued support for the President’s agenda of eliminating drugs, criminality and corruption.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the President’s net trust rating has been excellent for three consecutive quarters, namely, days before his inauguration on June 30, last September, and now December,” Andanar said in a statement.