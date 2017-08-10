President offers P2-M reward for arrest of each policeman in cahoots with Parojinogs

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P2 million reward for the arrest or killing of each policeman behind the alleged mass grave of the victims of the late Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog Sr.

Duterte made the announcement during the 116th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame, headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP)

“I am offering P2 million per head of these policemen who are f*****g the Filipino people. P2 million, dead or alive. Better if they are dead because I have to pay for a funeral parlor,” he said.

“I will be visiting Ozamiz. I’ll not tell you when I will warn the policemen there. People with Parojinog are members of PNP,” Duterte said.

“I have no remorse for you or for me. I gave a fair warning to everybody. Those policemen in cahoots with the Parojinogs, be ready for a comeuppance,” he added.

Duterte seemed to have no love lost for Parojinog, who was killed along with his wife Susan and 13 others in an anti-drug operation in Ozamiz on July 30.

The President, who had Parojinog in his “narco list” or the list of public officials supposedly linked to drugs, recalled that he had long warned mayors to not engage in the illegal drug trade, or face the consequences.

“If you [police]have to shoot, shoot them dead…I prefer to shoot them in the heart or in the head. If we just arrest them, they will just hire lawyers and they will go out [of jail]. I have long called all mayors to not play with me or suffer the consequence, including that idiot General [Vicente] Loot. I told the mayors to shape up so there’s no blaming on anybody,” Duterte said.

Loot was mayor of Daanbantayan in Cebu and is said to have protected drug syndicates before retiring from the PNP.

The President also assured the beleaguered Supt. Marvin Marcos and the policemen involved in the operation against Parojinog that they won’t go to prison.

“A President can issue a pardon or even absolute amnesty approved by Congress. I will pardon them immediately,” Duterte said.

Parojinog is the third mayor in the narco list killed under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa was killed by the police at 4 a.m. in November 2016 inside his cell in the Baybay City, Leyte sub-provincial jail. The team of Superintendent Marcos led the operation.

Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in Maguindanao was killed in October 2016 at 4:30 a.m., “based on information that the group will transport illegal drugs to Maguindanao and Cotabato area.”