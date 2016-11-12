President is OK – Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte is doing and he just needs some rest after a severe bout of migraine that forced him to skip an engagement in Davao City on Friday.

Said that Duterte only experienced migraine.

“He had a migraine. [But] he’s fine,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said when asked about the President’s health yesterday.

In a separate text message, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte’s several trips since September may have taken their toll on the President’s health.

“The long hours and endless trips must be taking their toll on the president,” Andanar said. “Like any human being the president needs to take a rest.”

Duterte, who turned 71 in March, returned home early Friday from his official visit to Thailand and Malaysia.

The President had made eight trips abroad since he assumed office. He earlier visited Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei, Japan and China.

Next week, he is scheduled to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru.

However, Malacañang has yet to confirm if Duterte will attend the summit.