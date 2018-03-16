Presidential commission probes prosecutors over dismissed charges vs 3 ‘drug lords’

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) will investigate the real reason behind the decision of the Department of Justice (DoJ) to dismiss the drug case against three alleged big-time drug lords.

PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica received a copy of the 41-page resolution of Assistant State Prosecutors Michael John Humarang and Aristotle Reyes clearing Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim and Peter Co for lack of probable cause.

“We will review the case and see the evidence. No one in particular at this point,” Belgica told The Manila Times on Friday.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 3rd ordered an investigation of the prosecutors who, in turn, blamed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for allegedly submitting a weak case.

“There is no acceptable reason why Kerwin, Peter Lim et.al should be released,” Belgica said.

The PACC, headed by Dante Jimenez, was created though Executive Order 43 on October 4, 2017.

It has the power “to hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information in administrative cases against all presidential appointees in the executive branch.

It may also investigate military and police appointees upon instructions of the President. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA