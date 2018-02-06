Presidential control of executive branch vs Ombudsman’s claim of independence

First Word

IN the stand-off between the Ombudsman and the President, many cobwebs can be swept away if we remember:1) that the Ombudsman’s Office is part of the executive branch, not independent of it; 2) that the President has both an appointment and a removal power; and 3) that the “independent Office of the Ombudsman” was created by the Constitution with a “hereby” like the Commission on Human Rights.

In November 2016, while addressing the UP College of Law alumni, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales piously quoted the famous line: ”Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

She sounded confident that she was scoring a big point against those who supported the burial of the late President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LMB). But then she attributed the quote to Lord Acton and betrayed her ignorance of its real author—the great Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana.

Now, Ombudsman Morales may be standing on shaky ground again with her over-reading of the constitutional provision (Sec. 5, Article XI), which says “There is hereby created the independent Office of the Ombudsman.”

This is strikingly similar to the constitutional provision (Article XIII, Sec. 171) on the human rights commission which reads: “There is hereby created an independent office called the Commission on Human Rights.”

Two ‘hereby’ offices

According to the Cambridge and Oxford dictionaries, “hereby” is an English adverb that means “as a result of this statement or law.”

It is a strange way of creating an office, almost like an afterthought.

In contrast, the Charter did not create the constitutional commissions (civil service, elections, and audit) with a hereby. It explicitly constitutes these offices or agencies. It did not leave to Congress the task of establishing them.

The Charter framers left another bugaboo besides the hereby; they decreed that the hereby offices would be “independent offices.”

Can a “hereby” create an office, let alone an independent office? Can it appropriate a budget for its operations?

Of course not. In our system government, the creation of offices is a legislative function, not an executive function.

The Ombudsman’s Office was created with the passage of the Ombudsman Act of 1989.

No similar law was passed by Congress for the human rights commission. The existing Commission on Human Rights was constituted by President Cory Aquino by executive order, “an encroachment on the prerogative of Congress,” to use the words of Fr. Joaquin Bernas.

Both the Ombudsman and the CHR are enthralled by the Constitution’s description of them as “independent offices.” Like the witches’ prophecy in Macbeth, it whispers to them the thought that they can lawfully defy the chief executive.

What independent office means

In reply to an order by the President to place the deputy ombudsman, Melchor Carandang, under preventive suspension, Ombudsman Morales declared that she would not comply with the order, on the ground that the order was ”unconstitutional,” based on an old ruling by the Supreme Court.

In Republic Act 6770, or the Ombudsman Act of 1989, Congress gave the president disciplinary authority over the deputy ombudsman.

In Gonzales 3rd v. Office of the President (G.R. 196231), the high court declared as unconstitutional Section 8(2) of the Ombudsman Act, saying that the disciplinary authority would “seriously place at risk the … independence of the Office of the Ombudsman itself.”

The ruling is being turned into a phony argument that the Ombudsman’s Office is independent of the executive and oversight from Congress. This totally misunderstands the nature of an independent office or agency in the executive branch.

Independent agencies in US system

A look at how the US government works is instructive on the meaning of an independent agency.

In the US, the executive departments are the main operating bodies of the federal government, but they are not the only agencies that create, oversee, and supervise the laws of the United States. The US Congress has created a number of independent agencies to help administer various aspects of the federal government’s power and authority.

Most executive agencies have a single director, secretary, or administrator appointed by the president to oversee the department’s activities. A commission, board, or body consisting of between five to seven members, on the other hand, typically leads independent agencies.

One of the most well-known US independent agencies is the Central Intelligence Agency, or CIA. The CIA coordinates the investigation and information-gathering of all matters related to national and international security.

Another key US independent agency is the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. Established in 1970, the EPA coordinates state and local government activities involving environmental protection.

PH govt agencies

Our national government is similarly structured. The executive departments are the major operating units of our government, but there are many other agencies which have important responsibilities for keeping the government and the economy working smoothly.

These are often called independent agencies since they are not part of the executive departments. The nature and purpose of these agencies vary widely. Some are regulatory groups, with powers to supervise certain sectors of the economy. Others provide special services, either to the government or to the people. In most cases, the agencies have been created by Congress to deal with matters that have become too complex for the scope of ordinary legislation.

The three constitutional offices—the Civil Service Commission, the Commission on Elections and the Commission on Audit—are agencies expressly created by the Constitution to perform certain essential powers and functions of government. They are part of the executive branch, but they enjoy fiscal autonomy.

The Constitution called for the creation by Congress of the independent Office of the Ombudsman. It is an independent agency, but not in the same category as the three constitutional offices. It enjoys fiscal autonomy.

When Ombudsman Morales contends that the President cannot discipline the deputy ombudsman, she is arrogating to herself a power that does not belong to her.

It is as if she regards the Office of the Ombudsman as a government branch by itself. This is goofy. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has encouraged her in this delusion.

Appointment and removal power

The Constitution gives the president broad powers of appointment, but it makes high-ranking officials subject to confirmation by the congressional Commission on Appointments (CA). It also authorizes Congress to vest the appointment of lower officials in the president, in department heads, or in the courts.

Complementing the appointment power and fundamental to presidential control of the executive branch is the removal power. Without the ability to remove subordinate officials on performance and policy grounds, presidents cannot be held fully responsible for their actions or for a department or agency’s failure to achieve presidential objectives.

The case of deputy ombudsman Carandang ought not to require disputation. For Ombudsman Morales to argue that her office is independent of the president is a phony and untenable argument.

Morales will be hard put to explain in which branch of government she and her office exist. Solicitor General Jose Calida is correct in saying that she is just shielding her office from accountability.

No amount of inflating the Ombudsman’s independence will prevent the president from exercising his constitutional authority and control over the executive branch.

Assertion of control over executive branch

I have used as source for many of these observations the book, The Politics of the Presidency, by Joseph Apika and John Anthony Maltese (CQ Press, Washington, D.C, 2010).

The story of every presidential administration is the story of a president’s assertion of control over the executive branch of government. There are many challenges along the way, but he has substantial formal powers and managerial resources to exert control over his branch.

It says in Article VII, Sec. 17 of our Constitution: “The president shall have control of all the executive departments, bureaus and offices. He shall ensure that the laws are faithfully executed.”

Does the Ombudsman’s “hereby” provision outweigh this explicit provision?

