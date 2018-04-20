Presidential oath, rant and apology

LAST Tuesday night came this sad text: “Justice Bernardo P. Fernandez passed away at 5:30 this afternoon…The family requests prayers for the repose of his soul…” Wake in Arlington, Araneta Avenue, Q.C. Prof. Bernie was my brilliant teacher, of the kind “who affects eternity.” He was a decade ahead of us at San Beda, Class 1953, No. 5 in the bar, from whom we learned a lot. Thank you, Bernie, for your lessons, suffused occasionally with witty unforgettable mischief. A legend, he would have an orgasmic mien when the entire class, asked a tough question, would all get 5s (same with Justice Dick Puno, to whom we are equally more grateful than we can say).

I also got last Tuesday an email that same day from a firm kindly asking me my thoughts on a new Senate building in Taguig. Unless the House also agrees to relocate there, I am against continuing the anomaly of the two chambers being separate, conducing to discord, acrimony and inefficiency. That is why I have long suggested that they be relocated say in the national penitentiary, once it is moved maybe, to Tanay or Laur, for economy, amity and convenience. One term in office, and once convicted by final judgment, another in jail. I am ready to be educated on whether there is a similar anomaly of legal separation in the world. Too much to expect in our society where mediocrity goes very far?

Under the Peter Principle, one is promoted to the highest level of his incompetence.

Ways of apologizing

Joe Ick-koo, a Sokor businessman, was killed by policemen inside the PNP HQ in Camp Crame, strangled early last year, right under the nose of PNP boss chief Bato de la Rosa. He apologized and remarked “sa kanila sa Korea, yung kanilang customs and tradition dun mag-harakiri sila sa sobrang hiya, ako hindi ko kayang gawin yan dahil masakit…” So he remains in our vale of tears believing that harakiri is Korean. Masakit. It is in fact Japanese. His blunder is like that of Mocha Uson, who relocated Mayon in Naga, Camarines Sur, from Albay. Does Bato really believe he improved the policeman’s image?

The Boss snarled: “I want [you]Sereno out now? Bobo[a]ka, PI!” Does Digong see the Chief Justice as less than human? His oath is “to do justice to every man” (man embraces woman). But, “I am now your enemy.” How can he do justice to her? He should stop his unconstitutional rant against her. He should recall or always keep in mind his oath.

When Nixon prejudged Charles Manson et al. in 1970 publicly, for the slaying of actress Sharon Tate et al., the White House was quick to apologize, stressing that it certainly had not meant to prejudge anyone, in an effort to quell the predictable uproar.

No question, Digong remains popular. Indeed, from September 23, 1972 to 1975, Marcos arguably was also popular, in that aside from Uncle Jovy Salonga, JBL Reyes, SP Lopez, Gerry Roxas, Joker Arroyo, Francis Garchitorena, Raul Gonzalez, Bishops Claver and Labayen, and the Left, and a few others, the rest were silent or silenced. I recall how many tried to discourage me from asking certain foolish questions of the day about martial misrule.

Last Tuesday night, I met a former assistant who narrated that when top foreign justices were hosted by the Philippines in Boracay, CJ Meilou stayed in a world-class hotel with the guests, but after they left, she immediately moved to my ex-assistant’s much more modest place. The owner-couple did not want to charge the Serenos, who insisted on paying though.

Anyway, now we read Digong saying, on the last SWS polls, “I am willing to go minus 10, decrescent, I do not care.” Decrescent, yes. Capable naman pala of some elegance. Better than his customary PI! or telling someone where to go or what to do with himself. Or labeling one from UP, a valedictorian, with a master’s from Michigan, as “bobo/a.” Same attitude towards Leila de Lima, who he has condemned time and again. What judge or justice would dare go against vindictive Digong’s prejudgment and telegraphed wishes? No promotion and some administrative charge may be his response.

On the plus side, I suppose we can commend Digong for apologizing to Hong Kong, following Erap, who did it in April, 2014 (Happy Birthday Bossing Erap, turning 81, yesterday; when I saw him last Monday, with a client with some solution to a housing problem in Tondo, he looked and acted like he was into his second adolescence).

Saying sorry could be tricky, as GMA found in 2004. Should Digong also apologize to China for the Parian massacre of 1603 when 20,000 Chinese were slaughtered? Or more recently or contemporarily, on June 19, 1971, scores of Muslims were killed and one mother was killed while feeding her baby, inside a mosque, in Carmen, North Cotabato? Or for the February 7-8, 1974 shelling and burning of Sulu where 20,000 inhabitants were reportedly massacred? Digong’s idol, Marcos, could not escape blame for the bloodbath. No sorry or apology for them from the Marcoses?

It may be only something like 3,500 individuals were officially reported to have been killed over a decade of Marcosian martial law. Comparisons may be odious, but that would still be on the low side of the “nanlaban” killed by government agents since Digong won in 2016.

The Muslims still cry for justice for the many bloody episodes during the martial law years, echoed by the local chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Marawi, where martial law again showed that absolute power may corrupt absolutely.

SALN non-compliance

Anyway, I see that a former Sulu official, Guv Abdusakur Tan, has just been convicted by the Sandiganbayan for five SALN non-compliance counts. Penalty, P5,000 for each year/count. Indeed, a one-peso fine would be within the penalty range for a non-heinous and certainly non-impeachable offense, one not of so serious and enormous a nature as to strike at the very life or orderly workings of government, in the national inquest that is impeachment.

If the SolGen is serious about pressing his claim that the CJ did not comply with Sec. 7 of RA 3019, in not reporting income earned, expenses incurred and taxes paid, I have a copy of Digong’s SALN filed April of last year. Non-compliant. We’ll see whether Digong will comply this April (deadline for 2017). Ditto for all the justices. And for that matter, everyone in government,. including the SolGen himself. Haz lo que digo, no lo que hago; do as I say, not as I do?

Yes, everyone, including Sen. Dick Gordon who wants to hang PNoy for Dengxavia, as it were. Sen. Ping Lacson grouses that he does not attend the hearings of Dick, who Ping says tends to monopolize the proceedings. Normally, a chair should only preside and encourage everyone else to speak, and then sum up, or interjects once in a while to keep the session going. The way Ping sounds, Dick should be brought before the Philippine Anti-Competition Commission over his monopoly.

Holocaust picture-taking

Back to the apology business. I question whether Veep Leni Robredo, for whom I root, should have apologized for the Holocaust pix-taking in Berlin. Such respectful visits are harmlessly memorialized by pixes among a traveler’s souvenirs and comprise no disrespect. Good that she did not do the Prez’s patented fist bump gesture there, criminal in some countries in Europe who remember Hitler, such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Sweden. Surely members of the most vilified and persecuted race in history will understand Pinoy addiction or fanaticism for Kodakan. No dishonor meant, unlike in the case of the Nazi salute Digong cherishes.

I am with him for honoring the Mamasapano 44, for bagging Marwan. But, what about the death of a score of Muslim civilians, including, Sara, 5; also worthy of investigation, recognition and assistance then are the forgotten Muslim Mamasapano 18. Dahil po ba sila ay mga Muslim lamang? Are they not owed a probe and an apology? The law must not be administered with an evil eye and an uneven hand.

See how a septuagenarian Aussie nun is being treated, shall we now sing Daye Jack’s “Bully Bully”? She may be protected by nature; were she much younger, who would want to be first in line? Si Meyor?