Presidential spokesperson’s Facebook page posts ‘troll-like’ comment vs media

THE official Facebook Page of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson (OPS) was caught trolling members of the media during a televised “Mindanao Hour” news briefing in Malacañang on Friday.

“Si pia at si lourd devera pantay na sa kakupalan (Pia and Lourd Devera are now even in terms of being jerks),” the OPS posted on the comment section of Facebook live of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Although the comment did not specify the surname of “Pia,” a reporter of Rappler covering Malacañang named Pia Ranada was present during the press conference.

“Lourd Devera” refers to Lourd de Veyra, a musician, writer, and TV news anchor. He is best known for his satirical take on current events.

The comment has since been deleted.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella clarified that the comment was written by a former Administrator of the page who was no longer connected with the Office.

“The said comment does not reflect the official and personal views of the Presidential Spokesperson or his office on the individuals being referred to,” he added.

Abella said: “The OPS Team has immediately acted on the situation by removing the former Administrator’s access to the page and restricting page roles.”

This is not the first online gaffe government offices have made.

The government-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) also committed several errors on its website, such as using the logo for canned pineapple producer Dole for a story on DOLE, the Department of Labor and Employment.

The PNA also earned criticism after it uploaded on August 6 an article from China’s state-run news agency, Xinhua, that ribbed the ruling of Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands on the South China Sea dispute.

In May, the PNA was also accused of spreading “fake news” for writing a story about how United Nations member-states supposedly commended the Philippines’ human rights situation.

A day later, the PNA was called out for using a photo taken during the Vietnam War to accompany a story about the armed conflict in Marawi City.