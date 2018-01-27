President’s Cup unfolds at Wack Wack

The 17th President’s Cup fires off today with 288 players clashing for top honors in various divisions at Wack Wack Golf and Country Club’s East course.

Also up for grabs are hole-in-one prizes, including one Harley Davidson Street XG750 from CATS Motors, a Toyota Vios from Toyota North Edsa and an Inada Massage Chair Nagomi.

Wack Wack president and Senator JV Ejercito headlines the field in the event to be played under the Modified Double Peoria format.

To accommodate the big number of participants, two shotgun will be held at 6:30 a.m. and 12 noon.

Backing up the event are Transview, San Miguel Corp., DDT Konstruct, Federal Land, Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., Oxford Distributions, Duty Free PH, United Auctioneers, S-Ang Construction, Stradcom and Pacific Links.