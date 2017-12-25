Presidents of our life: Some reminiscences

4th Installment

Benigo Simeon C. Aquino 3rd

THE untimely death of President Cory Aquino during her initial years of retirement has reawakened the people’s admiration for her. It came at a time when the presidential election was near. A Roxas-Aquino (Mar Roxas and Noynoy Aquino) tandem was bruited about by the resurrected Liberal Party as a formidable team. Well-meaning party supporters strongly insisted that Noynoy instead of Mar should be the presidential bet; public sentiment for Cory’s passing was undoubtedly a strong plus factor. The Filipino trait of “sympathy for the departed” won over “political sympathy for the moneyed” and “Roxas-Aquino” was transposed to “Aquino-Roxas.” (This situation seemed so keen and uncanny; it was the silent premature competition for LP nomination for president of Ninoy Aquino and Gerry Roxas all over again which was so during the glory days of the Liberal Party.)

If Erap Estrada had seven opponents when he ﬁrst ran for president, the Aquino-Roxas tandem had nine: Joseph Estrada (on a comeback trail after his release) with the controversial Mayor Jejomar Binay of Makati as running mate; the richest senator Manny Villar with Loren Legarda as his VP, the much-admired Gilberto (Gibo) Teodoro with movie actor Edu Manzano as running mate; Jesus Is Lord founder-guru Eddie Villanueva with Perfecto Yasay for vicepresident; the irrepressible strong leader Richard Gordon with MMDA strong-willed chairman Bayani Fernando for VP; Nicanor Perlas;Jamby Madrigal of the wealthy Madrigal clan; the smart young leader from Subic John Carlos de los Reyes with DominadorChipeco Jr. for vice; and Vetallano Acosta with broadcaster Jay Sonza for vicepresident.

It was a “battle royale” seldom seen in the Philippine political arena, with all the contenders, prominent names in Philippine politics; and for the ﬁrst time a much-vaunted but nevertheless discredited Smartmatic computerized system was used to the consternation of knowledgeable computer experts who have fought hard against it due to bad experience with computerized voting in other countries. But such opposition wasignored as the Comelec decided to adopt it — for “millions of reasons,” according to Jack and to many political observers. (As of this writing,resigned Comelec Chairman Andres Bautista stands accused by his own wife of “amassing millions of pesos from bribes by Smartmatic,” the owner of the computer machines used in the that election.) Election results showed a Noynoy Aquino win and a Mar Roxas loss to Jejomar Binay of Makati as vicepresident.

Despite the honored Aquino name, PNoy’s government (“PNoy” instead of President Noynoy was his preferred appellation) was considered by many opinion makers as “lackluster and dismal” due perhaps to inexperience and his being young. He surrounded himself with what his critics referred to as “members of the student council” and fellow “shooters” called by some as “kabarilan,” being a shooting range enthusiast and habitué. One well-meaning close friend of his late father Ninoy said that “people’s disinterest in Noynoy’s government is his seeming disregard, contempt even, of people close to his parents who were truly loyal and dedicated to the cause and principles they fought for.” A well-respected columnist once said that “he lacked his parent’s brand of patriotism and courage which were always visible in their bearing, unlike him whose nonchalance always shows in unconcerned ways with a persistent smile which borders on a smirk.” There were even accusations, which to our mind were quite unfair, that during times of national crisis such as during natural calamities and other contingencies such asthe Luneta hostage incident involving foreign tourists, the Mamasapano massacre of 44 soldiers, etc., ”he stays in his room playing video games which, some of his friends admit, is his favorite pastime, and sets out to see what’s up only after some prodding by his aides.” Without attributing to him the commission of anything illegal, it was during his watch that the notorious pork barrel was misused and abused by Congress, exposing many rascals in the government.

No president — a dictator even — is all that bad, despite clumsiness or despotism as the case may be. Time has proved that leaders, however the people might feel about them, leave some legacies that can only be admired and accepted — albeit with disdain and indifference. Noynoy Aquino increased salaries of government workers, was genuinely for the modernization of the Armed Forces and as such procured new equipment such as coastguard cutters, helicopters, planes and other defense materiel which the AFP sorely needed. He has to his credit other notable endeavors to improve the quality of life in this country. History will remember PresidentBenigno Simeon Cojuangco Aquino 3rd for his courage to see to it that Philippine sovereignty is protected from foreign incursions vis-à-vis the South China Sea territorial controversy — risking animosity from China — by bringing the case to the arbitral tribunal in the Haguewhere the Philippines won the case.

Rodrigo Roa Duterte

The presidential election of 2016 will perhaps be considered as the most dramatic in Philippine politics. There were only six candidates for president and five for vicepresident but all of them enjoyed prominence in the despicable world of political notoriety and in the supernal altar of fame, genuine and fraudulent. That election was the teaser for what was due to unfold due to a bizarre occurrence in Philippine politics never seen before.

Despite a Mar Roxas humiliating defeat by an underestimated Jejomar Binay in the2010 vice-presidential contest, Roxas, who had agreed to slide to No. 2 in that election, was proclaimed LP candidate for president this time, mainly through a grateful Noynoy Aquino who personally nominated him. For his vicepresidential running mate,Mar chose Maria Leonora “Leni” Robredo of Camarines Sur, a comely and smart lawyer and widow of popular Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo of Naga City who died in a plane crash during his incumbency. Leni was elected representative of Naga City later, a manifest people’s tribute to her husband who was a dedicated and well-loved public official. Next, there was VicePresident Binay, in a return bout with Mar Roxas, for president this time around. And although facing various charges of massive corruption while mayor of Makati, he impressed many as the most prepared for the presidential run shown by surveys with him consistently on top, and many political leaders of other candidates shifting to his side for political and for financial reasons, as people in the know admitted. Bicoland’s charismatic senator and EDSA hero Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan consented to be his running mate. Then there was Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago, who, “by insistent public demand,” again made a run for the presidency despite her being admittedly sick with cancer; and for running mate, a highly motivated Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sen. Grace Poe, the graceful and articulate daughter of the late Fernando Poe Jr. nearly stole the thunder from the other candidates due to her surprisingly impeccable demeanor with people — the reason for her high ratings in political surveys to the consternation of the other candidates. She was in tandem with another Bicolano darling, Sen. Francis Escudero who, as many people said could have been the first president from Bicoland in past elections if not for lack of political ammunition. Rep. Roy Señeres (Partido Ng Manggagawa at Magsasaka) a popular advocate for Overseas Filipino Workers and the laboring class also entered the derby without a vice-presidential candidate. And also without a presidential partner came another outstanding and courageous senator, Antonio Trillanes4th, running for vicepresident. As an independent and as a novice in the Senate, Trillaneshas impressed many with exposes on corruption, the most talked-about of which was his expose regarding Binay’s massive “money-making government rapacity while mayor of Makati” involving extortion, bribery, overpricing of construction of government structures, etc. (As of this writing Trillanes is in “mortal combat with the chief executive of the government.” Who’ll come out the victor remains to be seen.)

The most underrated candidate in that election was Rodrigo Roa Duterte, former government prosecutor and mayor of Davao City. Duterte (sometimes called DU30, Digong and plain Rody, the latter his “mother’s favorite pet name for me”) came in “from the cold” with very limited logistics, without a party and no political machinery to support a run for the presidency; his only political weapons were pluck and guts “to serve my country.” Not a few knew Duterte as a strong leader proven by many vital innovations he did for the city of Davao where he served as mayor for many years. His strong leadership has brought peace and progress to his city; even his critics admit that short of miracle he had done much for the people of the city. What makes Rody Duterte a class of his own, a “one-of-a-kind leader,” if you please, is his demeanor, like an anti-hero leading character in a movie, a lovable intellectual gangster in a rough-and-tumble way who says what it is without any tinge of false finesse, and always armed with invectives and foul language against those who disagree with him, never before heard from the lips of any national leader. (Listen to the applause and laughter of the masses when Digong speaks!)

Those distinct Duterte character became a heavy chitchat traffic nationally among the people, especially when he won overwhelmingly as president, garnering the biggest majority of a winning presidential candidate in the history of Philippine elections. His victory not only raised the eyebrows of political observers, it also demolished the political savvy of his opponents who were wide-eyed in disbelief not knowing what hit them. The only saving grace of the “Duterte antagonists” was the victory of Leni Robredo, Roxas’ running mate, to the consternation of her more seasoned opponents such as Cayetano, Honasan, Marcos Jr., Escudero and Trillanes.

Not a few wonder whether PresidentRodyDeterte is a godsend or a black angel to give this country a lesson in this drug-crazed world of corruption and greed.

(We feel it quite early at this time to include in this “reminiscences” the Duterte presidency being just in its second year as of this writing. But this is not about what kind of government the presidents of our life had but an incomplete but frank and honest vignettes in the life of our leaders on the ground viewed from where we stand as a witness to history in the making.)

