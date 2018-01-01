Presidents of our life: Some reminiscences

5th and last Installment

Postscript

FROM where we stand we see visions of the past, the present and the future of a country, like a plant growing in mud and muck but thriving nevertheless, green and robust but also plagued by pests and bugs. We also see that people’s optimism is strong; despite poverty, chaos and adversities, “the country shall survive because of our strength and fortitude — because our leaders can inspire and they rule with dedication, honesty and courage.”

As this country’s historical landscape unfolds before the world, many interesting trivia along the way can inspire, perhaps even excite and stimulate those who shall be made aware. Occurrences on the road toward the corridors of power are considered as wonderments which need some thoughts which may clarify their implications. Wonder what are the real answers to some questions purposely left unanswered; some little known historical facts, however, might surprise you too.

Many people don’t know that Emilio F. Aguinaldo, the first president, was defeated by a young mestizo from Tayabas (now Aurora and Quezon provinces) named Manuel Luis Quezon when he ran for president during the Commonwealth Period (1935). The others who were defeated by Quezon were Gregorio Aglipay of a “Filipino Republican Party” and Pascual Racuyal, Independent. It is worth noting that even then, there already existed a Partido Komunista ng Pilipinas, the party carried by a vice-presidential candidate who ran alone named Norberto Nabong. A new name in the political marquee in 1946 was that of Manuel Roxas who beat an older and more seasoned politician in the person of Sergio S. Osmeña, Sr. who was the Filipino leader recognized by Gen. Douglas McArthur during and after World War 2. Another unknown trivia which might surprise many: Benigno Aquino, Sr., the father of Ninoy Aquino Jr., was the vice president of Jose Laurel, Sr. during the Japanese occupation, the reason why he was accused as a “Japanese collaborator.”

Quirino’s ‘corruption’ was nothing

President Elpidio Quirino’s “corruption” was nothing compared to those committed by presidents after him, validated by political writers of later years; he was not even the mastermind of the “election fraud” in Mindanao “when the birds and the bees voted” yet he is considered as “the most corrupt president. “Such presumption, political scholars today agree, needs historical review. President Ramon Magsaysay at the outset captured the imagination of the country with his courage against the communists and the political warlords of his time to the satisfaction of the United States government, but his advisers thought of him as ordinary intellectually. When he became president, he showed the world he had a brilliant mind of his own; he did things his own way and opposed what he thought were wrong, even American-dictated policies, to the consternation of Washington. A question asked by analysts of political events at the time was: “Was the airplane crash which killed him a CIA conspiracy?”

If President Diosdado Macapagal did not run for reelection, as promised by him at the outset, Ferdinand Marcos would have ruled even longer, because he would have won for sure against a Nationalista candidate, knowing his penchant for “political maneuver and cunning.” Analyzing the event more deeply, however, did Marcos, through brilliant silent maneuver, make Macapagal renege on his promise not to run for reelection, knowing he would be an easier opponent to beat? People in the know said that before Macapagal ‘s decision to run for reelection, Marcos had already sounded out the Nacionalista Party of his possible affiliation. If Macapagal was a crook and consented to reverse his “defeat in Mindanao” (by using his presidential power through illegal means), perpetrated in the first place by one of his own cabinet members who betrayed him, there would have been no Marcos dictatorship or at least would have delayed it. Why did Ninoy decide to return to the Philippines from his exile in Boston on August 21, the same date that the LP proclamation rally in Plaza Miranda was bombed 12 years earlier? Was it an uncanny coincidence, or perhaps, was he agonizing with guilt that he was not on stage that night when two grenades were lobbed killing and wounding many, that he chose that date to be assassinated? Until now many are still asking the question: “Did he know about Jose Maria Sison’s plan to bomb the rally? (Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, was named as the mastermind of the Plaza Miranda carnage in the Senate hearing conducted during Sen. Jovito Salonga’s Senate presidency.)

What was Joe de V’s formula in winning FVR’s favor to be his candidate instead of Rene de Villa? How true is it that his trip to London in the middle of his campaign was to secure a letter from his inaanak (FVR’s son) to his father to appeal for his “anointment?” Is it true that letter made FVR shed tears and then and there proclaimed de Venecia his (also his inaanak’s) candidate? Without doubting their patriotic decision to join the people ‘s cry for democracy in the Philippines, the breakaway from Marcos by Juan Ponce Enrile and Fidel V. Ramos was a stroke of genius. Both of them knew the massive outpouring of sympathy by the people for Ninoy Aquino, as shown by millions of supporters for the candidacy of Corazon Cojuangco Aquino — an obvious impending end of the Marcos era. It was also a brilliant psychological move, knowing what the people needed to dramatize their cause — a coup de grâce against Marcos. If people power succeeds, they must have told themselves, they shall be exculpated of any crime and avoid being lined up on the wall with their commander in chief. Until today, people are still wondering, “what took them so long benefiting as senior partners in ‘Team Marcos’ “?

What if FM did a mea culpa

President Ferdinand Marcos did have his own option when people started getting restless with his “democratic authoritarianism.” Brilliant as he was known to be, he forgot to consider what was the better part of valor. After witnessing the massive outpouring of sympathy for Ninoy — and rage against his government — and knowing the seriousness of his physical affliction (systemic lupus erythematosus or chronically inflamed kidney), none of his true friends even suggested to him not to call for a “snap election.” In retrospect, what if instead of a snap election he went on national television (all channels), did a “mea culpa” with this announcement: “My beloved countrymen: I am resigning as president and calling for an election without me or any member of my family as candidate. I feel that I have done my share in serving our country and people; I am now older and sick and wish to see to it before I die that our country is peaceful and continue to be progressive as a genuine democracy. I swear to God that this election shall truly be honest and fair in the interest of all those who shall run. I repeat, I shall not let any of my immediate family members participate in this election. I beg for your forgiveness and understanding for whatever mistakes I have done. I shall be in retirement but ready to help whomsoever you shall elect as president. May the Almighty bless the Philippines and our people. Farewell!”

Many believe that the forgiving heart of the Filipino would have pardoned him and his family; they would have lived in opulent retirement in peace anywhere they pleased, not a life haunted by the past and hounded by controversies, perhaps maybe even declared a hero.

Why and who?

Why was President Erap easily impeached? During the whole episode, where were his friends who could have defended him and advised him on how to handle the situation? Why was he not aware of what was brewing against him? Was there some kind of conspiracy against him orchestrated by the business and church sectors through Washington due to his nationalistic, and, as the minions of the status quo admitted, anti-American stance shown by his staunch advocacy for the dismantling of the US bases in the country? Is it true that the proliferation of thousands of Koreans and Chinese in the country is due to First Gentleman Miguel Arroyo’s “milk of human kindness”? Who benefited with billions of pesos in commissions from the controversial sale of Fort Bonifacio to Manuel V. Pangilinan? Was Erap who finished second in the elections of 2010 a victim of the “phantom cheating of computerized elections with the notorious Smartmatic”? In that Erap comeback trail in 2010, the election was won Noynoy Aquino and Jejomar Binay.

When President Rody Duterte is no longer president there would surely be many court litigations over what happened during his incumbency. Who shall answer for the thousands of people killed in his war against drugs? Valid and with mass support from the people though they may be today, still in a democratic country such as the Philippines, such may be the case. People love strong leaders, not strongmen. But as Jack says, “ We must accept whatever Heaven provides us and this country shall prevail, shall overcome.”

Call this humble essay reminiscences or “trivial pursuit” or mini history about the presidents of our life; whatever it is, the fact is history or critique don’t really mean much. It is also better to remember that the life story of a president is not as important as his character and the manner he/she administers the country; whatever he or she does, big or small, right or wrong, the people can see, the people can only praise or condemn. To paraphrase Oliver Goldsmith: “On whatever side we regard the history of (a country) we shall perceive it to be a tissue of crimes, follies and misfortunes.” And the French philosopher Votaire: “The history of the greatest rulers is often only a recital of mistakes…and history of great events of the world is little more than a history of crime.”

Eddie Ilarde is a former senator, freelance writer and independent radio-tv host and producer. He can be heard every Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in his program “Kahapon Lamang” over dzBB AM radio. You may write to him through P. O. Box 107 Makati City 1222.