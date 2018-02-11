Presidents are not deities, just leaders with good points and bad

Abraham Lincoln, one of the greatest leaders ever, never answered to the name Abraham Rex, like Theodore Roosevelt, a president-king because Lincoln disdained any idea of greatness. Lincoln’s greatness never fitted the requisites of the “Great Man Theory” because his idea of leadership was based on compassion and humanity. And his personal sorrow as George Saunders portrayed Lincoln in “ Lincoln in the Bardo.”

The Gettysburg Address, one of the greatest political speeches ever written, was written by Lincoln in a moment of great torment, as he revisited a reminder of an unnecessary war, the bloodiest civil war in history. “The world will little note nor long remember,” said Lincoln. Wrong. What he said at Gettysburg remains the lodestar of the political literature that pays tribute to the grand and universal idea that all men are created equal.

Doris Kearns-Goodwin’s “A Team of Rivals” is viewed by some as a masterstroke in politics. But to Lincoln, it was a humbling decision, the recognition that rivals who never wished him well had to be kept nearby, with positions of real power, and that was a better option than allowing them to run loose and reckless and bitter.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt made crucial wartime decisions bound in a wheelchair and was accused of betrayal by the same class he was born in. His greatest shining moments were in the years of the great depression, when fathers had to be fired from their jobs to accommodate the son, when food was the immediate problem and the country’s survival was not even a sure thing.

In a setting of seeming powerlessness, Lincoln and FDR achieved the status of greatness few of the contemporary leaders would ever hope to achieve. “Dear Leaders” Lincoln and Roosevelt were not and the venom and animosity from some sectors – the visceral reaction to many of their critical decisions – showed a kind of leadership free from fawning and obsequiousness.

These are two of the leaders Mr. Duterte, according to news archives, admire.

Great leaders and great president are not deities, or demi-gods, or president-kings. Have never been. They are just tormented leaders with big decisions to make, with compassion and humanity as the deep foundations of those decisions. And these great leaders made the right decisions that history have so gloriously vindicated during their lowest of moments.

What kind of leaders want to be celebrated as deities or kings?

Of course, three generations of Kims who have ruled Stalinist North Korea for generations and have built a country of nukes and famine want all those genuflecting subordinates. But the Kims’ version of leadership is hardly the 21st century role for the current generation of global leaders.

Of course, democracy’s version of a Dear Leader is Mr. Trump, who feels he is above the law, beyond reproach, a “stable genius” with a stratospheric IQ and over and above the institutions of democracy. Adored by a coterie of fawning factotums.

Right now, we don’t have that problem. Mr. Duterte, based on his public statements, does not want flattery from his subordinates. Just hard work. He does not power trip either. He said he wants to exit after his six years as president. A term extension is something he would not accept. What he wants, he said, is to build a body of accomplishments that he could be proud of.

As in all things, there is a rub. Even at this early stage, Palace fawners and courtiers do not regard the President as a leader who is just human and a leader who just want to make good. The gushing and the genuflecting, the torrent of unwanted and unnecessary compliments from the fawners is not even healthy for our democracy.

Just look at this message passed on to me by a journalist friend, from a Palace factotum professing her undying admiration.

“I’m no good with taking pictures so this was all I could manage of our Pres as he strode to the waiting limo that will take him to meet other Heads of State. I don’t fight my way to him. It gets real crazy and I just want to enjoy his presence. So I stand apart from the crowd that follows him. Then just now, as he sat in his lightly tinted limo, I blew him a kiss. And he blew me one back.”

Thank goodness she did not capitalize the “H” in the him.

I don’t do social media. I don’t have a single social media account. My journalist-friend said that posting was not an isolated one. Most Palace jesters do that on a routine basis and some of the tributes paid to DU30 are over the top and out of this world.

The truth is this. The worst thing that Palace aides can do is place Mr. Duterte on a pedestal, regard him as a deity and a monarch with infallibility. Aides cannot cocoon the President or any other leader for that matter with platitudes and mendacious statements of praise.

Mr. Aquino was the latest example of a president showered with unnecessary platitudes and shielded from the harsh realities of the country he governed. Ang galing mo Boss. We then had Mamasapano and Dengvaxia.