UP Press launches 9 literary titles

Nine literary tiles, including two from critic-scholar Rolando Tolentino and the latest from prize-winning poets Marra PL. Lanot, Merlie Alunan and Merlinda Bobis, were among the 16 books that the University of the Philippines (UP) Press launched recently.

In an omnibus launch called “Paglulungsad: Ikalawang Yugto” at Balay Kalinaw in UP Diliman, Quezon City on December 5, poet, critic and UP Press Director Dr. Jose Neil Garcia formally introduced Accidents of Composition by Bobis; Balanakon: Sugidanon (Epics) of Panay, Book 7 by Alicia Magos, Anna Razel Limoso Ramirez and Federico “Tuohan” Caballero; Cadena de Amor: New and Selected Poems in English, Fil ipino and Spanish by Lanot; and Linara Nga Mga Pulong Woven Words: Mga Siday/Poems by Jose Duke Bagulaya.

He also introduced Pag Mabilis na Umalis Baka Di Naman Talaga Dumating at Iba Pang Kwento by Tolentino; Sapantaha: Kalipunan ng mga Maikling Kuwentong Spekulatibo at Imahinatibo by Luna Sicat Cleto and Tolentino; Southern Stories and Strays by Maria Elena Paulma; Tilt Me and I Bend: Poems by Ned Parfan; and Tinalunay: Hinugpong nga Panurat nga Winaray by Alunan.

Completing the list are 3 Baybayin Studies by Ramon Guillermo, Myfel Joseph Paluga, Maricor Soriano and Vernon Totanes; An Orosipon kan Bikolnon: Interrupting the Philippine Nation by Raniela Evangelista Barbaza; Green Entanglements: Nature Conservation and Indigenous People’s Rights in Indonesia and the Philippines by Padmapani Perez; Halakhak: National Humor in Philippine Popular Cultural Forms by Maria Rhodora Ancheta; Of Tyrants and Martyrs: A Political Memoir by Manuel Lahoz; Science Philippines: Essays on Science by Filipinos, Vol. 4 by Gisela Padilla-Concepcion, Ph.D.; and The Vocal Repertoire of the Ibaloi from Kabayan/Ang Repertoryong Pantinig ng Ibaloi sa Kabayan by Ramón Pagayon Santos.

The launch came almost five months after UP Press held the first “Paglulungsad” at the same venue. Titles introduced then included Black Arcadia by Kristine Ong Muslim, Sinagyanan: Sugidanon (Epics) of Panay, Book 6 by Magos, Ramirez and Caballero; Press: 100 Love Letters by Laurel Flores Fantauzzo and Francesca Rendle-Short; How to Pacify a Distraught Infant: Stories by Anna Felicia Sanchez; and Through a Glass, Darkly by Francisco Arcellana, edited by Juaniyo Arcellana.

Founded in 1965, UP Press is regarded as the premiere academic publishing house in the country. It has published more than a thousand books, hewing only to the strictest editorial standards in its selection of titles—literary and creative works, anthologies and works in Philippine studies, and research in the various academic disciplines.

Since mid-2011, UP Press has started publishing electronic books in partnership with Flipside Ditigal Content. It also seeks partnerships with foreign academic presses in the reprinting of excellent books on Philippine studies.

UP Press has been named Publisher of the Year by the National Book Development Board and the Manila Critics Circle four times, most recently in 2016.