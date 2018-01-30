Prestone launches motor oils in PH

PRESTONE, a leading innovator of cutting-edge coolants and brake fluids, recently announced the launch of its new range of motor oils in the country that were formulated in line with its drive to provide better protection for cars and their passengers.

According to Prestone, the new range of motor oils are made to meet the specific requirements of various vehicles in tropical countries like the Philippines.

“As a brand that advocates and values road safety, Prestone introduces a new range of motor oils for Filipinos’ engine needs,” said Monique Gonzales, Prestone brand manager.

“This new product line is our way of helping customers ensure that their engine’s small parts work harmoniously, making them more confident and safe, whenever and wherever they are,” she added.

Motor oils have the closest contact with the small parts of the engine. Besides minimizing friction, these oils also carry heat and corrosive contaminants away from the moving parts, including the warmest pieces like the piston rings, as well as the intake and exhaust valves.

When the lubricating oil breaks down from high heat conditions, it also means that it stops protecting moving parts from sludge, carbon build up, and corrosion. As these circumstances happen, they lead to engine failures, particularly if the engine is not taken cared of properly. Thus, it is necessary to consider using motor oils, which can stand up against the toughest conditions.

Prestone’s range of motor oils use the latest technologies and solutions to offer the best characteristics of lubricant for car engines. It utilizes very high VI Base Oils that meet the standards of both the latest gasoline and diesel engines, and older vehicles.

These motor oils are also made in an ISO-certified plant in Singapore and conferred with a donut symbol of a certified quality mark by the American Petroleum Institute.

To know more about Prestone and its range of products in the Philippines, visit www.prestone.com.ph.