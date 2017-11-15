Pretty up your holiday gift-giving game

Have you ever wondered aimlessly in a store, clueless what to get for your family members and friends for the holidays? If your answer is yes, then you may dread the fact that it is just 39 days before Christmas and the clock is ticking for you to get your gift-giving game on.

Now reading this article may just save you all the usual stress Christmas shopping brings as The Manila Times shares its latest visit to The SM Store’s beauty section in Makati City. There, and at the nationwide retail chain’s branches is a newly launched campaign dubbed “So Much Gifts.”

Got your attention? Here’s more. True to its name, the campaign offers the widest selection of cosmetics and fragrances from local and international brands, and personal care gift sets under one area.

“Normally if it’s the holiday season, it’s the time for you to rush and cram buying gifts for everyone. You have to hop from one mall or one store to another or go to bazaars just to find what you’re not even sure you’re looking for,” chuckled SM Beauty Group marketing manager Sharon Decapia in an interview with The Manila Times.

“For most, Christmas shopping is very stressful, but I can’t over-emphasize the need to have fun when you do this, or else you’ll get burned out year after year. And worse, you’ll hate the merriest season of the year!” she continued.

As such, Decapia promises an experience at The SM Store “where you can relax with gifts that go easy on the pocket.”

“Best of all, you’ll have a sense of accomplishment and feel proud you were able to buy you gifts in one shopping trip,” she added.

When shopping at the beauty section, Decapia suggests keeping in mind a look you think will suit those on your list, so you can easily spot the kind of makeup or personal care product for them. For women, it could be palettes from Nyx, Benefit, Max Factor, Shiseido, Sleek, MAC Cosmetics, Guerlain and The Body Shop, and for men, and endless range of scents from here and abroad.

“You can also mix and match holiday gift set from P99 up, from a range of skin and hair care products, cosmetics and more,” the executive enthused.

How’s that for upping your gift-giving game this Christmas?

From the most affordable to the most premium beauty products, all the 59 SM beauty stores nationwide has it. But the star has to be the holiday gift sets where shoppers can mix and match items from personal care, hair skin and a lot more starting from P99.

Whether the person on your list is a cousin who’s a student, your beauty-conscious mom, a makeup artist friend, they can sure find what makeup brands they are looking for like.

Perfume junkies can also choose from the fragrances of Jimmy Choo, Calvin Klein, Bvlgari, Issey Miyake, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, among others.